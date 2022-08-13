Read full article on original website
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Manchester City players vote for new club captain with five-man leadership group revealed
Manchester City's players and staff have now voted for the club's new captain, following the departure of Fernandinho this summer. Pep Guardiola's squad have got off to a flying start in the new campaign. An opening weekend win over West Ham at the London Stadium was followed up by a...
Nathan Ake words offer Pep Guardiola chance to tweak Manchester City system
It is safe to say that Manchester City’s strength-in-depth at left-back is far from encouraging currently. While Joao Cancelo deputised in sensational fashion last term, covering both flanks at different points of the season could lead to overburdening the multi-functional full-back. With a seasoned option in Oleksandr Zinchenko joining...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
