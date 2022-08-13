Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO