SHIP works toward a healthier Morrison County

Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) is utilizing a state grant to improve the overall health of county residents.

Tuesday, Sarah Pratt and Carmen Genske of HHS gave an update to the County Board of Commissioners regarding activity through the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP). The funding comes from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) through its Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Grant.

The program was established in 2008, according to Pratt, as a means through which the state could invest in preventing chronic disease within the state.

“Ninety percent of the nation’s health care costs are because of chronic conditions that can be preventable, which is what SHIP is all about,” Pratt said.

The program includes all 87 Minnesota counties and 10 tribal nations. It provides about $17.5 million in funding per year to combat obesity and smoking, for example, which cost Minnesota about $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion annually, according to data provided by Pratt.

Among those two causes alone, she said the implementation of SHIP averted about $365 million for obesity and $252 million for tobacco use between 2005 - 2017.

“SHIP helps Minnesotans live healthier lives by preventing risk factors that lead to chronic disease,” Pratt said. “So, what does SHIP do? (It) supports healthy eating, regular physical activity, reduces commercial tobacco use and supports community well-being.”

These issues are worked on through multiple settings, including work sites, schools, health care systems, community programs and child care settings.

Morrison County uses SHIP as part of a Community Health Board that includes Todd and Wadena counties. The current grant period, Nov. 1, 2020 - Oct. 31, 2022, yielded $218,738 per year in SHIP money to be used across the three counties.

At the local level, Pratt said SHIP has partnered with local food shelves and farmer’s markets to promote healthy eating. It has partnered with schools to expand opportunities for active learning and healthy eating, as well as supporting employee health in the workplace.

“I think the biggest thing to know that SHIP really wants us to focus on is policy, system and environmental change,” Pratt said. “What that means is, they want our work to be sustainable and long-lasting. They want us to make change that changes behavior.”

An example of working on the policy level would be establishing health standards for concession stands at local activities. From a systems standpoint, SHIP works on farm to school activities

Since the program began, she said the group has developed partnerships that have made “long-lasting and sustainable change.”

Genske said one of those changes can be seen at the Morrison County Food Shelf in Little Falls.

The policy is to provide healthy foods to clients and limit or eliminate unhealthy donations. In reaching that end, SHIP representatives work with schools and churches, for example, to ensure what they’re donating from food drives is healthy and can actually be used by clients.

Across the region, she said there has been a large increase in people using the food shelves — of which there are 12 in the three counties.

“We see a lot of them don’t have microwaves or don’t have a place to warm up their food, so what can we provide to them that they can have in their home?” Genske said.

She said cash donations are also helpful. The food shelf is able to purchase about $4 worth of food for every $1 donated.

A system change that was highlighted was the work SHIP does with local farmers, farmer’s markets and grocery stores via its “food rescue” program.

Genske said a lot of the food shelves in the region, including in Morrison County, receive leftover bread or bakery products, produce, meats and more from farmers, farmer’s markets and grocery stores, to help keep costs down. She said food is often donated from grocery stores, for example, shortly before it is expired so the food shelf can ensure it doesn’t go to waste and is used by community members in need.

“Another cool thing is, the food rescue, anything the food shelf receives and does not use is then given back to the zoo or pig farmers or another farm so that food is not being wasted,” Genske said. “It keeps going in a cycle.”

The Morrison County Food Shelf also underwent a “super shelf remodel” in 2019. That had to do with improving the overall display, signage and aesthetic at the food shelf to make it look similar to a grocery store.

“Roughly, when a client goes in, they receive anywhere from 100 - 180 pounds of food,” Genske said. “They can have fresh vegetables to canned goods, bakery products, meats, cheese, dairy, whatever you might find in a grocery store.”

Another program SHIP has implemented in the last couple of years, according to Genske, was a food delivery program. In December 2020, the local board wrote and received a $50,000 grant from UCare that it used to deliver food from the food shelf to people who were unable to leave their homes.

In terms of work with the schools, she said they work with the districts in Little Falls, Pierz and Upsala, as well as Holy Trinity and Mary of Lourdes. Initiatives have included healthy eating, farm to school, active recess and getting students access to dental care.

“As you can see, we’ve made a lot of sustainable change,” Pratt said. “When we provide funding to these places, they’re able to then sustain the project. I think that’s really telling of the work Carmen does. That’s what we’ve been striving to do.”

She said SHIP has also been able to develop collaborative relationships with organizations such as Toward Zero Deaths and Tobacco Free Communities. It allows them to come in as a “unified front” in attacking some of the issues facing the county.

“It shows in the work that they do and I’m just really proud of that,” Pratt said.

Following the presentation, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski commented that, as is the case with many HHS services, nobody really wants to be involved. In other words, there isn’t anybody who hopes to need the food shelf.

However, he was thankful these places and programs exist when they are needed.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I love this,” Jelinski said. “I can speak a little bit on almost first-hand experience on the food shelf here in Little Falls. It’s a wonderful place. The changes are remarkable.”