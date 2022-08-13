Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
KHOU
City of Dallas budget could lead to largest drop in property taxes in 40 years
DALLAS — Dallas City Council members got their first look at the new, proposed budget recently. And to say they liked what they saw might be an understatement as it includes “substantial” increases in both property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. “We’ve had over a 15%...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Jan Jungmann, the key connector between Allen residents, businesses and the city
Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles. How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more
The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans progress for new senior community center in Celina
Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community. The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Gary Don Hendricks, who works to keep Celina's parks top notch
Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020. "Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and...
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
checkoutdfw.com
For sale: In McKinney, you can buy a church and a downtown shop that after 22 years is closing
A church and a 22-year-old business in downtown McKinney are two of the more interesting commercial properties for sale right now. The church, Unique Deliverance Tabernacle House of Worship, Inc., located at 704 Drexel, McKinney is on the market for $1.1 million. The listing calls it a "beautiful church" with...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm community profile: Here's why Belinda Felt is known as the "Cookie Lady."
Little Elm resident Belinda Felt was working a telecom job when she and her daughter made a fortuitous discovery of their passion for a second profession: cookie making. As such, they started What A Hoot Cookie Co., a Little Elm baking business that specializes in artistic and decorative cookies and cakes. As Felt explains in this Q&A below, the operation has at its helm a “Cookie Lady” and the “Cake Lady.”
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices
Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano residents voiced their questions at a budget town hall. Here's what the city discussed during the meeting
While the city of Plano continues lowering its tax rate, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said residents will still pay higher taxes due to increased property value. Last year’s tax rate was $0.4465 per $100 of a property’s value. This year, the city is looking at either $0.4265 or the city’s no new revenue rate, $0.4176 per $100.
fox4news.com
Conservative grassroots group drops gas prices to $2.38 at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - A Conservative grassroots group held a gas price rollback event in Dallas to highlight skyrocketing inflation caused by, what they call, misguided policies in Washington. D.C. The gas price rollback lasted just an hour. Dozens of drivers waited in line for a chance to save some money on...
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
luxury-houses.net
Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million
Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
biztoc.com
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney FD responds to fire in historic downtown
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday in the historic downtown square. According to the department, the fire started in an alley behind businesses on Kentucky Street. "Businesses were evacuated. The fire is now out and firefighters are working on hotspots and checking for any damage to...
