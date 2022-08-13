The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office. He has been remanded without bail, a statement from prosecutors added.Meanwhile, the venue where the author was stabbed in the neck rejected advice to tighten up its security prior to last night’s attack, according to a report.Sources told CNN that recommendations on measures such as bag checks and metal detectors were not taken up by the Chautauqua Institution, near Buffalo, New York, where Mr Rushdie had been scheduled to deliver a lecture, over fears that it would change the venue’s culture.It has not yet been confirmed what type of weapon the alleged attacker used to stab Mr Rushdie, who is on a ventilator in hospital.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO