Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
County
Staten Island, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1

The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for August

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

With 5 pizzerias closed this year, is the future troubled for Staten Island’s favorite food? | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — By happenstance this summer, I spent a lot of time around pizza people. From a Pizza Party at Snug Harbor to Facebook Lives from various parlor dining rooms, the experiences perhaps gave us all an education on the pizza industry with its laboriousness and long hours. So, what will be the future of pizza on Staten Island and beyond?
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Associated Press

Addressing an Urgent Housing Need in Brooklyn: Regions Bank Arranges Vital Financing for New Housing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Regions Bank on Monday formally announced the closing of two transactions to support a transformational building initiative in Brooklyn, New York. The initiative is led by HELP USA, a national housing nonprofit dedicated to addressing the holistic needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005075/en/ “This collaboration with HELP ONE is a direct reflection of how Regions Affordable Housing makes meaningful investments in communities across the country.”–Victor Sostar, Executive Vice President and Origination Team Manager, Regions Affordable Housing (HELP USA/HELP ONE Rendering by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects)
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
