As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO