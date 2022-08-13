Read full article on original website
Passing the gavel: The Richmond County Medical Society swears in its 216th president at LiGreci’s Staaten | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a...
2022-2023 academic year: NYC will increase school safety measures, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is quickly approaching, and New York City is increasing its safety measures as kids return to campus next month, including a new emergency notification system and more school safety agents, according to a recent report. The New York Post has reported...
politicsny.com
NYC’s women of color electeds feel excluded, silenced at Gracie Mansion heritage events
On Aug. 10, an often overlooked group of elected officials — Dominican women, from state and local politicians to those who are first in several city industries — said they felt further invisible and invalidated at an event intended to celebrate the progress that New York’s leading Dominican community has made.
Schumer presents plan to control invasive spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, across NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Standing just yards away from Central Park, Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday said there is still time to contain the serious threat spotted lanternflies pose to New York State -- including Staten Island -- before it’s too late. He said New York City’s parks, like...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1
The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims. "I have...
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for August
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
‘Reclining (Lady) Liberty’ finds a home in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Reclining Liberty,” a sculpture by artist Zaq Landsberg has found her spot on Staten Island on The Circle at Corporate Commons Three, 1441 South Ave. in Bloomfield. This 25-ft.-long sculpture took a 20-hour drive via tractor trailer from Minnesota to her home here in...
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
With 5 pizzerias closed this year, is the future troubled for Staten Island’s favorite food? | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — By happenstance this summer, I spent a lot of time around pizza people. From a Pizza Party at Snug Harbor to Facebook Lives from various parlor dining rooms, the experiences perhaps gave us all an education on the pizza industry with its laboriousness and long hours. So, what will be the future of pizza on Staten Island and beyond?
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Addressing an Urgent Housing Need in Brooklyn: Regions Bank Arranges Vital Financing for New Housing
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Regions Bank on Monday formally announced the closing of two transactions to support a transformational building initiative in Brooklyn, New York. The initiative is led by HELP USA, a national housing nonprofit dedicated to addressing the holistic needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005075/en/ “This collaboration with HELP ONE is a direct reflection of how Regions Affordable Housing makes meaningful investments in communities across the country.”–Victor Sostar, Executive Vice President and Origination Team Manager, Regions Affordable Housing (HELP USA/HELP ONE Rendering by Curtis + Ginsberg Architects)
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling Ranch on Ward Hill boasts ‘unparalleled views,’ $1.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is located on 88 Ward Ave., on top of Ward Hill, and is priced at $1,398,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding-glass doors offer unparalleled views of New York Harbor, including Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Verrazzano-Narrows...
