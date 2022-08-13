ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

TheDailyBeast

Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack

FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. "The news is not good," Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged."The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
Woman Caught Getting 'Very Excited' About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband's Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Iranian media outlets praise Salman Rushdie stabbing

Iranian news outlets celebrated the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as the hospitalized writer fights for his life. Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck, is unable to speak and on a ventilator. The man accused of attacking Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree along with second degree assault, prosecutors said Saturday.
Salman Rushdie - latest: Hadi Matar, 24, charged with attempted murder of author

The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office. He has been remanded without bail, a statement from prosecutors added.Meanwhile, the venue where the author was stabbed in the neck rejected advice to tighten up its security prior to last night's attack, according to a report.Sources told CNN that recommendations on measures such as bag checks and metal detectors were not taken up by the Chautauqua Institution, near Buffalo, New York, where Mr Rushdie had been scheduled to deliver a lecture, over fears that it would change the venue's culture.It has not yet been confirmed what type of weapon the alleged attacker used to stab Mr Rushdie, who is on a ventilator in hospital.
Trump warns 'terrible things are going to happen' as he's blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that "terrible things are going to happen" as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. "The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this," Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he "will do whatever" he can "to help the country," adding that "temperature has to be brought down". Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Triple shooting as man, 21, suffers 'life changing' injuries and teenager hurt

Three people have been hospitalised after a shooting in Brent, police have said. An investigation has been launched into the incident after police received reports of a shooting on Dog Lane, Brent just after 7pm on Monday evening. A 21-year-old man has been left with "potentially life changing" injuries the Metropolitan Police said while a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were also hospitalised. A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers attended and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.Have you been affected by this story? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk"Two further victims – a 21-year-old...
