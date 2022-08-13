Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie on Ventilator and Could Lose Eye After Knife Attack
FAIRVIEW, New Jersey—British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that...
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned,’ prosecutor says
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and talking a day after being stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture.
Iranian media outlets praise Salman Rushdie stabbing
Iranian news outlets celebrated the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie as the hospitalized writer fights for his life. Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck, is unable to speak and on a ventilator. The man accused of attacking Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree along with second degree assault, prosecutors said Saturday.
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) - Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's...
Salman Rushdie - latest: Hadi Matar, 24, charged with attempted murder of author
The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office. He has been remanded without bail, a statement from prosecutors added.Meanwhile, the venue where the author was stabbed in the neck rejected advice to tighten up its security prior to last night’s attack, according to a report.Sources told CNN that recommendations on measures such as bag checks and metal detectors were not taken up by the Chautauqua Institution, near Buffalo, New York, where Mr Rushdie had been scheduled to deliver a lecture, over fears that it would change the venue’s culture.It has not yet been confirmed what type of weapon the alleged attacker used to stab Mr Rushdie, who is on a ventilator in hospital.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author believed fatwa was old and life relatively normal
Salman Rushdie said he felt his life was "relatively normal" in an interview conducted just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in the US. The award-winning writer is in a critical condition after being attacked at an event on Friday. He has faced years of death threats for...
Salman Rushdie "on the road to recovery" after stabbing attack, agent says
Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery," his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of "The Satanic Verses" suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able...
Iran denies involvement in attack on Salman Rushdie but says it was justified
Tehran has consistently denied carrying out operations abroad targeting dissidents, despite Western governments attributing such attacks to it.
US News and World Report
Suspect's Father Refuses to Speak About Rushdie Attack - Lebanon Town Mayor
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday. The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has...
