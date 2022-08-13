ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Tajiri
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery

Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
TRAVEL
CNBC

How to save money on your next Disney World vacation

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Florida’s Walt Disney World is routinely named the most visited theme park in the world. But travel expenses are skyrocketing and prices at Disney World have gone up — park tickets start at $109 for adults and $104 for kids ages 3-10, plus formerly free perks such as FastPass express line access are a thing of the past.
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

Despite Disney bureaucracy, COVID-19 did not ruin our cruise

As the father of three princess-obsessed girls age 2, 3, and 5, I was thrilled when my in-laws gifted our family a three-night Bahamian Disney Cruise, sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, a year ago. Supply chain issues postponed our departure aboard the Disney Wish, but we set sail on July 22 and made many happy memories.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Summer Vacation#Tokyo#Nintendo 3ds#Video Game#Japanese#Animal Crossing
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!

Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Popular Disney World attraction finally adds single rider line to the queue

A popular Walt Disney World attraction has reportedly just added a single rider option to its queue. Cast Members at the Soarin’ Around the World attraction inside The Land Pavilion at EPCOT have reportedly begun testing the single rider line concept in the queue for the attraction. Soarin’ Around...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
WDW News Today

Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
brides.com

Best Disney Honeymoon Hotels

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve made the most important decision of finding your happily-ever-after. Now, it’s time to make the second-most important decision—where you’ll book your Disney World honeymoon. People might assume Disney World is for kids, but there’s plenty for adults to enjoy, from luxury hotels to fine dining to roller coasters.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed

If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Issuing Refunds For Pre-Ordered MagicBand+ That Will Not Arrive in Time For Guests’ Vacations

On July 27, The Walt Disney Company launched its highly anticipated MagicBand+ at the Walt Disney World Resort. The new MagicBand+ has all the features of a traditional MagicBand, with some significant changes. The biggest feature that the MagicBand+ feature has is that it is rechargeable. Old MagicBands only have a battery life of about two years, but this new MagicBand will last you for years to come! Guests who had a Walt Disney World vacation booked could go on My Disney Experience to preorder the Bands and have them sent to their house before their vacation.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy