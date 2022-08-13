Read full article on original website
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
Passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost, but everything inside was soaking wet
A passenger travelling from Boston to Paris via Heathrow had his luggage lost by Delta partners. When Guy Elsmore-Paddock's bag was returned 30 days later it was damaged and the contents were wet. He is still waiting to hear back from Delta about a compensation claim. A passenger got his...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneytips.com
Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery
Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
CNBC
How to save money on your next Disney World vacation
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Florida’s Walt Disney World is routinely named the most visited theme park in the world. But travel expenses are skyrocketing and prices at Disney World have gone up — park tickets start at $109 for adults and $104 for kids ages 3-10, plus formerly free perks such as FastPass express line access are a thing of the past.
Washington Examiner
Despite Disney bureaucracy, COVID-19 did not ruin our cruise
As the father of three princess-obsessed girls age 2, 3, and 5, I was thrilled when my in-laws gifted our family a three-night Bahamian Disney Cruise, sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, a year ago. Supply chain issues postponed our departure aboard the Disney Wish, but we set sail on July 22 and made many happy memories.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
disneytips.com
Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!
Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
disneydining.com
Popular Disney World attraction finally adds single rider line to the queue
A popular Walt Disney World attraction has reportedly just added a single rider option to its queue. Cast Members at the Soarin’ Around the World attraction inside The Land Pavilion at EPCOT have reportedly begun testing the single rider line concept in the queue for the attraction. Soarin’ Around...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Pajama Set and Pants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Haunted Mansion can now rest in peace with a new pajama set and pants available at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Pajama Shirt & Shorts Set – $49.99. First up is this...
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
brides.com
Best Disney Honeymoon Hotels
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve made the most important decision of finding your happily-ever-after. Now, it’s time to make the second-most important decision—where you’ll book your Disney World honeymoon. People might assume Disney World is for kids, but there’s plenty for adults to enjoy, from luxury hotels to fine dining to roller coasters.
Polygon
John Wick director wants to make his Ghost of Tsushima movie in Japanese
Chad Stahelski, the John Wick director tasked by Sony with turning hit samurai game Ghost of Tsushima into a movie, has said that he wants to make the film in Japanese, with a cast of Japanese actors. And he noted that Sony is “on board” with the move.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneydining.com
Disney Issuing Refunds For Pre-Ordered MagicBand+ That Will Not Arrive in Time For Guests’ Vacations
On July 27, The Walt Disney Company launched its highly anticipated MagicBand+ at the Walt Disney World Resort. The new MagicBand+ has all the features of a traditional MagicBand, with some significant changes. The biggest feature that the MagicBand+ feature has is that it is rechargeable. Old MagicBands only have a battery life of about two years, but this new MagicBand will last you for years to come! Guests who had a Walt Disney World vacation booked could go on My Disney Experience to preorder the Bands and have them sent to their house before their vacation.
