Dallas, TX

The Vandoliers Drop New, Self-Titled Album… And It Rips

By Hill Douglas
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Rico DeLeon

“Your favorite punk bands favorite country band” self-titled fourth album, The Vandoliers, has finally hit streaming platforms, and it was well worth the wait.

The Dallas, TX based Vandoliers have garnered quite a bit of attention within the music scene this year releasing several singles and playing some high profile shows in an effort to build anticipation for the album. And it worked.

The Vandoliers lead single “Every Saturday Night” hit streaming platforms back in February 2021, but it wasn’t until the beginning of June 2022 that they followed it up with the album’s next single, “Before the Fall.”

Later that month, they dropped “Howlin,’” and then “Bless Your Drunken Heart” about a month ago.

Now, on August 12, their 11 track project is finally out for all to hear.

The Vandoliers have received high praise with each single, and the new album is no exception. But on top of all the new music this year, the country/punk outfit also played two of the biggest country music concerts of the year. Back in April, they set the tone at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK during both nights of Turnpike Troubadours’ long awaited return to the stage and one of the most legendary two night concert stretches of all time.

Back in July, the Vandoliers opened for Turnpike yet again, playing one of their two nights at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

They’re not letting up either.

The Vandoliers are gearing up to hit the road hard for the rest of this summer and fall, with shows opening for the Old 97’s and Mike and the Moonpies, as well as plenty of headlining shows to promote their new album.

With a perfect mix of raucous rock and roll and boot-stomping country, highlighted by intricate lyricism and hard-charging attitude, “your favorite punk bands favorite country band” is the perfect description.

Solidifying themselves as one of the most exciting acts in today’s alt-country scene, the Vandoliers and their self-titled album The Vandoliers are not something you want to miss. Checkout the tracklist and some of my favorites below.

“The Lighthouse”

“Every Saturday Night”

“Howlin’”

“Bless Your Drunken Heart”

“Down and Out”

“Better Run”

“Steer Me Wrong”

“Before the Fall”

“I Hope Your Heartache’s a Hit

“Too Drunk to Drink”

“Wise County Friday Night”

There’s not a single weak link on this masterpiece of an album.

Prior to The Vandoliers, the band released their debut album Ameri-Kinda in 2016, and have followed it up with The Native in 2017 and Forever in 2019.

One of music’s best kept secrets, all of these projects have led perfectly to the release of their best record yet, The Vandoliers.

Go listen to the new album this weekend, and be on the lookout for a Vandoliers show near you.

