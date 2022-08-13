Read full article on original website
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure on I-59 southbound for RCC shoulder operations between Milepost 140 and Milepost 142. All travel lanes are expected to re-open at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. […]
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Monday, August 15, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform Routine Bridge Inspections on the I-65 off-ramps to I-459 between Exits 250 (Milepost 249.6 +/-). This operation will require the ramp’s right (outside) lane in each direction to be closed during […]
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two Birmingham people were killed in a crash after their vehicle struck a tree Sunday, August 14, at approximately 1:18 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, was the driver and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30, was the passenger of an Infinity G37 that lost […]
Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams
The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests assistance from the public in locating a vehicle of interest that has possibly been used during recent shootings. According to the BPD, the vehicle is being described as a white Ford Explorer, displaying a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. Authorities […]
Work is beginning on a delayed expansion of Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The project, originally announced in 2020, now looks to be completed in the fall of 2023. The expansion is expected to create 35 jobs. “This expansion allows Bridgewater to continue growing while establishing an infrastructure to meet customer...
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
