Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday.

Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place.

When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the men to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that a third man was also shot but refused medical attention and left the scene.

No motive has been determined for the shooting, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

