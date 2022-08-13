ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky

By Andie Bernhardt, Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified as Stacy Collins with what authorities say they believe was a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Collins was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, authorities found that Collins’ 12-year-old daughter was missing. Deputies made followed “numerous leads” to find the girl and then began working with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure to assemble search parties.

The girl’s mother, Summer Leigh Mullins, has confirmed to 13 News that the girl was her daughter, Stacia Leigh Collins.

Deputies say, with public assistance, the girl was found dead Thursday evening in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp. The JCSO says they will not be releasing any further information at this time.

UPDATE (2:09 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The body of a young girl found in Johnson County, Kentucky, has been identified by the girl's mother.

Summer Leigh Mullins confirmed to 13 News that her daughter, Stacia Leigh Collins, was shot to death and that her body was found Thursday evening.

13 News is on the scene in Kentucky, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after a juvenile’s body was discovered on Thursday evening.

According to Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby’s Office, a search party found the body of a female juvenile in the Miller’s Creek area of Boons Camp, Kentucky around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022. Authorities say the juvenile had been deceased for several hours.

Though the body has not yet been identified, search parties had been searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in the area. On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins from Van Lear, Kentucky.

The coroner says the body has been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Crime & Safety
