37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport
The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
Grandfather and two of his grandchildren among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash: "Like a bad dream"
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation.Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash. Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Grass Fire Engulfs At Least 20 Homes in the Suburban Dallas Area; Other Wildfires Reported in North Texas
A grass fire has torched the suburban Dallas area in the drought-stricken North Texas, engulfing at least 20 homes but with no immediate reports of casualties. The flames were likely caused by a lawnmower in the neighborhood, according to local authorities. Since then, the fire has spread, but was put...
Woman Announced Her Husband Was Cheating Before Firing Shots In Dallas-Lovefield Airport
A 37-year-woman was shot at Dallas Love Field Airport Monday by an officer after she opened fire near the ticketing counter. Details remain unclear, but witnesses on the scene tell NBC 5 she made an announcement about infidelity before the shooting. “She basically said in her […] her husband was...
Cowboys Ex Prospect Darius Anderson Arrested on ‘Intent to Rape’ Charge
Former Dallas Cowboys prospect Darius Anderson, now a Houston Texans running back, was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Neal Gay, founder of Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dead at 96
DALLAS — Neal Gay, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, died Thursday at his Texas ranch. He was 96. Gay died in Terrell, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo shared the news of...
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
