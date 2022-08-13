ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Black Enterprise

37-Year-Old Texas Woman, Former Bank Robbery Suspect, Opens Fire in the Dallas Love Field Airport

The woman who opened fire at a terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport is a reported former bank robbery suspect, according to the Independent. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter on Monday morning. Then the suspect went into a bathroom stall, changed her outfit, and returned the Independent reports.
DALLAS, TX
People

3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says

Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
CASS COUNTY, TX
InsideHook

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?

Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX

