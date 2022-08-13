Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
rewind1051.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
WJLA
Hero dog wakes up family during house fire in Frederick County, Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — After a fire broke out at a Frederick County, Maryland home early Monday morning, a dog began barking, waking up the sleeping family members, according to officials. Frederick County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn says crews responded to a working fire in the...
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
Bay Net
Patient Jumps Out Of Ambulance After Hitting Pole In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision near Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. When units arrived, they found a car that had a head-on collision with a street light, which left one of the lights hanging.
WJLA
73-year-old man drowns trying to dock his boat in Prince William Marina: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A 73-year-old man drowned in Prince William Marina Saturday after he fell into the water while attempting to dock his boat, police said. The incident took place around 2:44 p.m. at the marina, located in Woodbridge. The victim, identified as Kinney Howard Simpkins, had a family member nearby whom quickly began calling for assistance. An employee of the marina went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water, police described.
Bay Net
Calvert Crews Respond To Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County
NORTH BEACH, Md. — On August 12th at 8:06 p.m., crews in northern Calvert County provided mutual aid to Anne Arundel County for a vehicle that had struck a pole in the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. CH1A arrived and established command, calling for other responding units to block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville
Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
43-yr-old Lorton, Va. man dead after motorcycle, jeep crash in Fairfax Station: FCPD
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — A 43-year-old Lorton, Virginia man is dead after a Saturday evening crash in Fairfax Station, according to Fairfax County police. At 5:46 p.m., officers responded to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
I-95 North backed up after crash near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 133, just after the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 15 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fifteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Police increased that number from 14 on Saturday. Medics took nine people to hospitals. As of Saturday, two remain in critical condition, one is in serious...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police
One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
NBC Washington
Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police
A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire. The driver and passenger of...
Comments / 0