Jackson, WY

SAR performs ground-based rescue during Saturday’s downpour

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) performed a ground-based rescue during Saturday’s downpour when a female hiker on the North Teton Trail of Teton Canyon when was unable to continue due to a pre-existing medical condition. The call for help came into TCSAR at 5:10...
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Town: Watch out for utility bill email scam

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson is warning residents of a new email scam. Residents should keep an eye out for suspicious emails regarding utility billing. The town says that these are spam, phishing emails attempting to get community members to share personal information. If you receive one...
Executive Director

Teton Adaptive Sports (TAS, dba Teton Adaptive) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote, support, and develop outdoor sports and recreation opportunities for people with disabilities living in and visiting the Greater Teton Area (Jackson Hole, Wyoming). TAS seeks a highly-qualified, thoughtful, enthusiastic leader who demonstrates an innovative...
