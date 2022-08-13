Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Red Hot Chili Peppers bring high energy and history for 34,000 at Detroit's Comerica Park
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were a little-known L.A. band in spring 1985 when they encamped in Detroit for a couple of months, striving to plug into the spirit of George Clinton. "Freaky Styley,” rehearsed in Ferndale and recorded with the iconic funk maestro at Detroit’s United Sound, became the group’s second album, largely overlooked at the time. Sunday night, nearly four decades later, the group played the biggest Motor City date of its career, taking over...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for Comerica Park going for under $100: Get them here
DETROIT - Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on their first ever U.S. stadium tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit tonight, Sunday, August 14 with the Strokes and Thundercat as openers. We found numerous last-minute tickets going for under $100 at these sites:
Red Hot Chili Peppers show Detroit extra love at huge homecoming stadium concert
DETROIT – It was quite the homecoming for two members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band played their biggest Michigan concert ever in their decades-long career in front of more than 30,000 fans at Comerica Park on Sunday, Aug.14. Lead Singer Anthony Kiedis was born and...
tigerdroppings.com
Detroit Style Pizza in BR
The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
Detroit News
Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?
Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
fox2detroit.com
Man set up, carjacked after planning to meet women from Detroit club
A man was planning to meet two women when a Detroit after hours club closed. Instead, the women and a man set him up. They robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
MetroTimes
The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
It seems the local dining industry is finally bouncing back after the harsh take down it suffered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw the loss of a lot of restaurants in 2020 and 2021, but for some, scraping by became more challenging as certain costs continued to rise.
Detroit News
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
