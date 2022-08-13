ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers bring high energy and history for 34,000 at Detroit's Comerica Park

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were a little-known L.A. band in spring 1985 when they encamped in Detroit for a couple of months, striving to plug into the spirit of George Clinton. "Freaky Styley,” rehearsed in Ferndale and recorded with the iconic funk maestro at Detroit’s United Sound, became the group’s second album, largely overlooked at the time. Sunday night, nearly four decades later, the group played the biggest Motor City date of its career, taking over...
DETROIT, MI
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer

A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?

Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
MetroTimes

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022

It seems the local dining industry is finally bouncing back after the harsh take down it suffered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw the loss of a lot of restaurants in 2020 and 2021, but for some, scraping by became more challenging as certain costs continued to rise.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
DETROIT, MI
