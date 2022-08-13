Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO