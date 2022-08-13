Jennifer Aniston gets cozy with her adorable pups

Boop!

Actress Jennifer Aniston greeted the day earlier this week with a little help from a couple furry pals.

The “Friends” actress posted on her social media a cute slideshow of her sitting on the couch ever so gently tapping her large white dog, Lord Chesterfield’s nose. Lord, looking ever so pleased (or at least looking for a treat), extends a paw onto his owner’s bathrobe clad leg.

“Morning” Aniston captioned the photos. Complete with a smiley face heart emoji.

In the next couple of snaps Lord Chesterfield gets a little nose scratch and then finally just eases back into the couch, resting his head. While still giving Aniston a little bit of side eye. In each photo, while Lord Chesterfield is angling for attention, Aniston’s other dog, Clyde snoozes at the far end of the couch.

Sweet dreams, Clyde.

Aniston can currently be seen in the Apple+ series “The Morning Program” along with co-star Reese Witherspoon. Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated show is likely to premiere in 2022.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram