Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How 'Ingrid Goes West', 'Not Okay', & 'Rap Sh!t' Portray How Women Perform on Social Media
Click here to read the full article. Social media obsession satire Ingrid Goes West was released five years ago to mixed reviews — but its exploration of how women construct personalities and perform for one another online may well have been ahead of its time. Ingrid Goes West stars Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid Thorburn, a lonely, awkward, and grieving woman whose desire to be besties with the social media influencers on her feed sours into mania. Elisabeth Olsen and Meredith Hagner, on the cusp of their fame, play the influencer-objects of her obsession. As social media has continued to evolve at...
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
Modern Men Are Still Figuring Out Fatherhood
A stomach-twisting thrill animates the Taken movies. As bullets fly across each progressively more ridiculous sequel, Liam Neeson kicks down the door to the pantheon of cultural Super Dads and asserts himself as its king. Here is a paragon of fatherhood, the films suggest; here is a dad endowed with “a very particular set” of parenting skills, a man who may struggle to connect with his daughter emotionally but can unleash a hail of violence each time she encounters a band of licentious kidnappers.
papermag.com
The Finnish Designer Tackling Gender Performance and Queer History
As a brown, gay man in Helsinki with a ballroom background, Ervin Latimer's slot on the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule this season is significant for many reasons. "I wanted to show not only that Finland has these types of designers and these types of points of view in fashion, but in general, the Nordic fashion story has been so narrow and so specific, not just from like an identity perspective but from a design perspective which has long been clean and minimalist," he tells PAPER.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
INTERVIEW: Amandla Stenberg’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Shows Gen Z Through A Satirical Lens
Amandla Stenberg is starring in their latest A24 film Bodies Bodies Bodies, a new satirical horror-comedy film they say explores the “complicated” mind of Gen Z culture with a twist of humor. The story follows friends in their 20s who feel they are the target of a serial...
TMZ.com
Iraqi Actress Will Sue Newspaper that Used her Photo in Story about 'Fat' Women
An Iraqi actress is irate over a story about "fat" women -- a story that used a photo of her to illustrate a point -- so she's suing. Enas Taleb is a big deal in Iraq ... and she's publicly fuming over the story in the Economist titled, "Why Women Are Fatter Than Men in the Arab World."
A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world
I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
Opinion: The New Problem of Male Gold-Diggers in Our Society
Photo by Karolina Grabowska. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. It was a rainy day. Pete approached me in the cafe where I was writing. He told some jokes. I let him sit down. He was at least ten years younger than me. He confessed that he liked to date older women.
RELATED PEOPLE
Food Beast
Denny’s Partners with Complexity Gaming to Amplify Female Creators of Color on Twitch
Continuing to build upon their core values of commitment and inclusivity, Denny’s has partnered with Complexity Gaming on an female-focused celebration of lesser-known Twitch streamers from backgrounds of color. As one of America’s longest-running esports organizations, Complexity Gaming serves as the perfect conduit to amplify female voices and creators...
The Love Language Test on TikTok Shows Users How They Communicate Their Love
If you've been on the internet in recent years, you've likely heard something about love languages. Like many personality-based quizzes, love languages quizzes have been popular online for some time, and these types of personality quizzes have only become more popular since TikTok became a dominant force on social media. Now, many want to know how they can do the love language quiz themselves.
Comments / 0