GMC Hummer EV Drag Races Dodge Durango Hellcat, Mercedes-AMG G63: Video
These days, when it comes to performance, there’s a little something for everyone, no matter what your go-fast flavor of choice may be. Indeed, modern technology is stuffing every segment out there with some kind of performance option, including the utility segment. Now, we’re watching as three of the quickest utility models available go head-to-head-to-head in a drag race, featuring the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Dodge Durango Hellcat, and Mercedes-AMG G63.
Griot’s LS7-Powered 1967 Iso Rivolta: Live Photo Gallery
With stunning classic Italian styling and a whole lot of modern American-bred power under the hood, this 1967 Iso Rivolta restomod is true a driver’s dream. Now, we’re taking a closer look with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. Before we dive into the build, let’s first...
We Render A Hypothetical Chevy Blazer EV Coupe
The debut of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV marks the start of an all-new, all-electric chapter for the nameplate, with GM revealing a variety of different trim levels and configurations. Now, however, we’re reimagining the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV as a two-door crossover coupe with the following exclusive GM Authority rendering.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison And New Duramax Diesel Engine Will Be Revealed
Big updates are on the way for the Chevy Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup, including the debut of the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison off-roader, as well as the debut of a new Duramax diesel engine option. Now, GM Authority has exclusive information on when these two items will finally debut.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT First Interior Photos: Exclusive
General Motors officially unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, ushering in a brand-new battery-driven iteration of the popular pickup. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT cabin with these first real world photos.
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X: The Go-Anywhere Truck
The 2023 GMC Canyon made its official debut this week, arriving on scene with modern exterior styling, a tech-laden cabin and, perhaps most importantly, a new off-road-focused Canyon AT4X trim level. The Canyon AT4X is one of the more exciting additions to GM’s portfolio for the 2023 model year, so let’s take a closer look at what makes this go-anywhere pickup special.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Brand-New GMC Sierra HD Gets Stolen With Tow Truck: Video
An excited GM customer in Arizona was left shocked after the brand-new 2022 GMC Sierra HD that he waited six months to receive was stolen right out of his driveway after just two days of ownership. As reported by local NBC affiliate 12 News, the thief backed a Ford tow...
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
GM Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Stradale As C8 Corvette Zora Rival
The Chevy Corvette C8 is already a game changer, offering world-class mid-engine performance to take on some of the most potent speed machines on the market. That said, GM is far from done with the C8, with plans to release the Corvette Zora as the forthcoming range-topper of the lineup. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught The General benchmarking the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a rival to the upcoming C8 Corvette Zora.
Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan
A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars
Due to its giant size, weight, and power requirements, the GMC Hummer EV has 3x the battery capacity of most other electric cars on the market. The post The GMC Hummer EV Has 3x the Battery Capacity of Most Electric Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1965 Chevy Corvette Big Block Headed To Monterey Auction
The Chevy Corvette for 1965 brought a fistful of design and drivetrain changes. The front fender side vents morphed from non-functional horizontal strakes to three functional vertical gills that allowed cooling for the engine bay, the depressions in the hood that were hallmarks of the 1963 and 1964 model years were phased out and so were the drain holes, and grille bars were black with a polished stainless surround (this would be a single-year design, making ’65s easy to differentiate from other years).
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Girls Spurred Jay Leno’s Interest In Cars
It had to start somewhere. If you’ve been wondering how Jay Leno got started with his love of cars, now you have the answer. According to the comedian and auto collector, it was the opposite sex which first spurred his interest in automotive freedom. Really, it’s no surprise, since many young guys even today buy something like a Dodge Challenger or Ford Mustang to get the attention of girls, showing some things never change.
Jay Leno Gets Behind The Wheel Of A Gorgeous 1930 Cadillac V-16: Video
Produced between 1930 and 1940, the Cadillac V-16, also known as the Cadillac Sixteen, was a true pinnacle of the American automotive industry, offering a combination of exclusivity, custom style, and cutting-edge engineering, all of which was only available to the very well-to-do. Now, Jay Leno is climbing behind the wheels of this slice of “automotive royalty” in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.
