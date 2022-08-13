The Simpsons is an iconic show, and not just because it's been on the air Since 1989, making it the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom, and longest-running American scripted primetime television series. The series, which is set to head into its 34th season next month, also has developed a reputation for its uncanny ability to predict the future with an eerie accuracy. You name it, The Simpsons has predicted it including the election of President Donald Trump, the Disney-Fox merger, the pandemic and Murder Hornets, Virgin CEO Richard Branson's space flight, and even a moment that felt eerily ominous after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Now, it turns out that the series is going to address how it is seemingly clairvoyant in an episode of the upcoming season.

