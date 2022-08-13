Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women
An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Margaret Regan
Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
villages-news.com
Randall Sylvester Aguiar
Randall Sylvester Aguiar passed away at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with his wife, Sandy, by his side. Randy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Edward and Lena Aguiar. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy; beloved niece, Britni Brotherhood; cousin Carole Andrade, South Carolina; cousin Joe Gorman, Florida; and many other cousins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Homeless man arrested after found sleeping on bench outside business in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping outside a business in The Villages. Jason Iannotti, 41, was found sleeping on a bench at about 5 a.m. Thursday at Bath & Body Works at 1030 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Missouri native told police he was homeless and had nowhere to go.
villages-news.com
Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages
A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
villages-news.com
Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages
For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive. I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their...
villages-news.com
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
villages-news.com
Mud-soaked DUI suspect arrested after overturning vehicle in crash in construction zone
A mud-soaked drunk driving suspect was arrested after overturning his vehicle in a crash which occurred in a construction zone in Lady Lake. Joshua Brent Chism, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner at about 10 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Teague Trail when he crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He drove off an embankment, “flipping the vehicle multiple times until it finally landed on its roof where it was found” by police. The vehicle had rolled 25 feet from the roadway.
villages-news.com
Villager suspected of impaired driving refuses to provide urine sample to police
A Villager suspected of impaired driving refused to provide a urine sample to police. Rebecca Lynn Shuford, 61, who lives in the Birchbrook Villas located behind Mulberry Grove Plaza, was driving a gray Dodge pickup shortly before noon Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she made an abrupt U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of another vehicle was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated at RaceTrac.
villages-news.com
Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages
A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages. At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash
A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash. Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
villages-news.com
Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court
A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the record straight
I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased. The Daily Sun recently published another one...
villages-news.com
Frustrated residents call for action on abandoned homes in The Villages
Frustrated residents are calling for action on the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages. In recent months, elected officials in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have been dealing with more and more abandoned homes. The problem stretches all the way from the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens to the Village of Fenney.
villages-news.com
Sumter County now offering 911 service in 125 languages
Sumter County has entered into an agreement with the firm, Convey911, which provides a real-time language translation system for more than 125 different languages for our 911, 311, 988 and Mobile Integrated Health Services. With this service, Sumter County’s emergency communications center can communicate verbally or by text with any...
villages-news.com
California company purchases two self-storage facilities near The Villages
A California company has purchased two self-storage facilities near The Villages. Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. of Ladera Ranch, Calif. announced the purchase this past week. New signage has already gone up at the former Rolling Acres Road Storage which is now known as SmartStop Self Storage. The property...
villages-news.com
Fenney woman to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in Corvette
A Village of Fenney woman will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest earlier this year when her smoking yellow Corvette broke down on Interstate 75. Nancy Banville, 55, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Comments / 0