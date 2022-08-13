ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a convenience store in the Taft area Tuesday night, August 9 . The caller told 911 dispatchers that several people in a vehicle had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl had been shot, and that a 10-year-old and the mother of the two children had been grazed. The 13-year-old was flown to Erlanger Hospital.

Authorities stated a man driving the vehicle and a third child were uninjured.

The victims relayed to deputies that they had been shot at by someone near the 900-block of Ardmore Highway in Taft.

Lincoln County Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home at 934 Ardmore Highway in Taft, and believing that the suspect could still be in the home, requested assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team in Huntsville. Lincoln County and Madison County SWAT teams entered the home, but found it was empty.

Fearn was recently indicted in Madison County by a grand jury, on charges of second-degree receiving stolen property and not having a license to carry a pistol.

Fearn was also arrested in February 2021 for carrying a pistol without a permit.

