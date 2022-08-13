ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Border Patrol’s investigative ‘shadow units’ back under the spotlight

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3TRJ_0hG5zJMA00

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (Border Report) — The Southern Border Communities Coalition has sent a letter to Congress sharing what it calls “newly-discovered alarming facts” about the Border Patrol’s Critical Incident Teams that had been accused of covering up and distorting criminal and civil investigations involving Border Patrol agents.

In the past, SBCC investigated numerous cases involving these units saying it discovered instances of evidence tampering, evidence destruction, witness intimidation, fraudulent reports and other allegations to shield agents from prosecution or liability.

Ten months ago, SBCC sent its findings to Congress.

Shortly thereafter, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it would eliminate these critical incident teams.

The Office of Professional Responsibility agreed to take over future investigations involving border agents.

But now, SBCC alleges the OPR is hiring the same agents who ran or are still involved with the Border Patrol’s Critical Incident Teams or the “very people that Congress is investigating with BPCITs.”

“SBCC is gravely concerned that at no time, even now, has CBP ever been transparent about the activities of BPCITs,” SBCC said in a statement. “In light of their history of coverups, we are particularly concerned about the destruction, concealment, and alteration of records related to BPCITs.”

In a new letter to Congress, SBCC goes on to say “the network of current and former BPCITs have permeated CBP and other parts of government … we believe the threat that BPCITs pose is ongoing, pervasive and may be increasing.”

Border Report reached out to CBP about these allegations, but the agency has yet to respond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Social Security recipients to see rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6 percent raise, which means the average retiree...
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday. The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful. This is a developing […]
CHILI, NY
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Opr#Cbp
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
Fox News

Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
TEXAS STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy