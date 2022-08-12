NEW YORK -- Eight people were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night.The State Department says five of them are Americans who are from Brooklyn.On Sunday, CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with people who know them in Williamsburg.People kept coming to a synagogue on Hooper Street and were keeping the Glick family in their prayers. Rozner was told the father tried shielding his wife and two children from the bullets, but all were injured.Everyone she spoke to at Congregation Satmar knows and respects the Glick family, who are part of the Satmar...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO