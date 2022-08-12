Read full article on original website
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
State Department: 5 of 8 wounded in shooting in Jerusalem from Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Eight people were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night.The State Department says five of them are Americans who are from Brooklyn.On Sunday, CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with people who know them in Williamsburg.People kept coming to a synagogue on Hooper Street and were keeping the Glick family in their prayers. Rozner was told the father tried shielding his wife and two children from the bullets, but all were injured.Everyone she spoke to at Congregation Satmar knows and respects the Glick family, who are part of the Satmar...
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The father, Mario Rosario Sr., 24, was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, New York police said.
Neurologist convicted of raping patients kills himself at Rikers jail
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility Monday, according to officials and reports. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30 a.m., officials said. He was found […]
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
Police: 3 injured in machete attack at Patchogue sporting goods store, suspect arrested
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Three people were injured in a machete attack on Long Island on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the DICK's Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue. Suffolk County Police say Treyvius Tunstall asked a DICK's employee about purchasing rifles and showed the employee his...
Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
