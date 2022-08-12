ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

State Department: 5 of 8 wounded in shooting in Jerusalem from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Eight people were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night.The State Department says five of them are Americans who are from Brooklyn.On Sunday, CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with people who know them in Williamsburg.People kept coming to a synagogue on Hooper Street and were keeping the Glick family in their prayers. Rozner was told the father tried shielding his wife and two children from the bullets, but all were injured.Everyone she spoke to at Congregation Satmar knows and respects the Glick family, who are part of the Satmar...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Neurologist convicted of raping patients kills himself at Rikers jail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility Monday, according to officials and reports. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30 a.m., officials said. He was found […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
NEWARK, NJ

