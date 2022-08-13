Read full article on original website
Related
Niki: Nicole review – introspective indie from an artist in search of her sound
Familiar love stories and shades of Phoebe Bridgers characterise the young American’s delicate second album
’13: The Musical’ Review: A Teen Musical Too Wholesome for Words, But the Songs Pop
A piece of pop culture can mark a paradigm shift, even when it has no idea it’s doing so. (The lack of calculation is part of why the paradigm shifts.) That’s what happened in the summer of 1978, when the movie version of “Grease” came out. It ruled the way that “Saturday Night Fever” had just six months before, with the electric presence of John Travolta fueling both films. But “Saturday Night Fever” was a fiery and galvanic movie in a way that no one could miss. It was like disco Scorsese, with an unruly street vibe, some of the...
Yardbarker
Best albums of 2022 (so far)
While the world tries to calibrate a new normal after suffering the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians have been grappling with how their lives have changed in the past two years. With live music on hold, artists of all genres wrote songs during lockdown with differing results. Some longed...
NME
Wilco share archival take of ‘Ashes Of American Flags’, announce Icelandic residency
Wilco have shared a fourth preview for the forthcoming reissue of their seminal 2001 album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – a “live in the studio” take of the song ‘Ashes Of American Flags’ – alongside the news of their first-ever shows in Iceland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’
Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown Revue and setting...
Review: Nearly 30 Years on, Collective Soul Keeps ‘Vibrating’
There aren’t many acts as persistent, and consistent, as Georgia’s Collective Soul. The Ed Roland-led collective has been releasing worthy work, intermittently but steadily, since its 1994 debut. That’s despite an evolving lineup that finds only Ed, guitarist brother Dean and bassist Will Turpin still standing on this, their 11th studio set. Undeterred after leaving, or being dismissed from, Atlantic Records after Blender (2000), they bounced around to some indies, finally releasing music on their own, oddly named Fuzze-Flex label.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from Oasis, ‘Definitely Maybe’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’
What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
The FADER
Song You Need: Dark chaos from Danny Elfman and Blixa Bargeld
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Music historians will remember 2021 as the year Danny Elfman returned to rock ’n’ roll. After a quarter century spent creating some of the most memorable film scores and TV themes of all time, he hunkered down in his home studio during quarantine and resurfaced with Big Mess. Comprising 17 originals and a rework of his 1982 Oingo Boingo cult hit “Insects,” it’s a chamber-goth opus that could only have spring from his mind.
Kasabian: The Alchemist’s Euphoria review – in search of new beginnings
You come to a new Kasabian album with expectations. Subtlety is overrated. Your rabble will be roused. Song titles sound like things you’d hear shouted outside the pub at closing time: Wasted, Are You Looking for Action?, You’re in Love With a Psycho (all from 2017’s For Crying Out Loud).
Complex
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’
When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
NME
First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour
First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
Comments / 0