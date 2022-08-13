ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Variety

’13: The Musical’ Review: A Teen Musical Too Wholesome for Words, But the Songs Pop

A piece of pop culture can mark a paradigm shift, even when it has no idea it’s doing so. (The lack of calculation is part of why the paradigm shifts.) That’s what happened in the summer of 1978, when the movie version of “Grease” came out. It ruled the way that “Saturday Night Fever” had just six months before, with the electric presence of John Travolta fueling both films. But “Saturday Night Fever” was a fiery and galvanic movie in a way that no one could miss. It was like disco Scorsese, with an unruly street vibe, some of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Yardbarker

Best albums of 2022 (so far)

While the world tries to calibrate a new normal after suffering the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians have been grappling with how their lives have changed in the past two years. With live music on hold, artists of all genres wrote songs during lockdown with differing results. Some longed...
MUSIC
Complex

Hudson Mohawke Shares New Album ‘Cry Sugar’

Seven years since the release of his last full-length offering, Hudson Mohawke returns with his third studio album Cry Sugar. The 19-track project marks the Scottish artist’s first new material since 2016’s Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2 (Original Game Soundtrack), and follows the series of mixtapes (B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard), which featured unreleased music that had been in his vault, Mohawke put out in 2020.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Nearly 30 Years on, Collective Soul Keeps ‘Vibrating’

There aren’t many acts as persistent, and consistent, as Georgia’s Collective Soul. The Ed Roland-led collective has been releasing worthy work, intermittently but steadily, since its 1994 debut. That’s despite an evolving lineup that finds only Ed, guitarist brother Dean and bassist Will Turpin still standing on this, their 11th studio set. Undeterred after leaving, or being dismissed from, Atlantic Records after Blender (2000), they bounced around to some indies, finally releasing music on their own, oddly named Fuzze-Flex label.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from Oasis, ‘Definitely Maybe’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Dark chaos from Danny Elfman and Blixa Bargeld

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Music historians will remember 2021 as the year Danny Elfman returned to rock ’n’ roll. After a quarter century spent creating some of the most memorable film scores and TV themes of all time, he hunkered down in his home studio during quarantine and resurfaced with Big Mess. Comprising 17 originals and a rework of his 1982 Oingo Boingo cult hit “Insects,” it’s a chamber-goth opus that could only have spring from his mind.
MUSIC
Complex

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single “Mutual Friend,” Announces Next Album ‘Yessie’

When Jessie Reyez first entered the scene, she won people over with her breathtaking vocals and down-to-earth persona. Today, the four-time Juno-winning singer-songwriter reveals the music video for her new single “Mutual Friend.” On the record, Reyez chronicles a traumatic and heart-wrenching past relationship. The song is a testament to closure and entering a new chapter of power and strength.
CELEBRITIES
NME

First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour

First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
ROCK MUSIC

