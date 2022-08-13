Read full article on original website
This small Illinois high school football program refuses to be defined by its losing streak
Litchfield football has been mired in obscurity for a while, but to hear coach Dan Carlson and his players tell it, its rise already has begun. The Purple Panthers are on a 46-game losing streak. The program's last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, against Hillsboro. Carlson said the program became locked into a cycle of low numbers, freshmen playing on varsity and then leaving the program before they became seniors. Rinse and repeat.
littleleague.org
Negros Occidental Little League Earns 2022 Girls with Game Team Sportsmanship Award
Negros Occidental Little League, the Asia-Pacific Region Champion out of Bacolod City, Philippines, has been named the 2022 Girls with Game Team Sportsmanship Award Recipient after displaying sportsmanship both on and off the field throughout its time in Greenville, North Carolina. “On behalf of all of us at the Little...
Softball success: World Series leaves fans wanting more
The Southwest team from Hewitt, Texas, overcame the Mid-Atlantic team from Delmar, Maryland, 5-4 in extra innings on Monday, but Greenville may be the biggest winner of the Little League Softball World Series. Crowd noise clamored from Elm Street Park to 14th Street when the first pitch was thrown out at noon for the Series’ championship game — rescheduled from a 7 p.m. slot due to expected thunderstorms. The scene was anything but a typical weekday afternoon in August. The stands at Stallings Stadium were...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats’ seven run fifth inning leads them to victory at Perry
PERRY, GA – Thanks to a seven run fifth inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcat Softball Team (SCHS) improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 12-4 victory over Perry on Wednesday, August 10 at Perry High School. With the score tied at 3-3 in the top of...
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS All-Sports Boosters Open for Membership
The Bridgeport High School All-Sports Boosters are holding the annual membership drive for the 2022-2023 school year. Membership dues are $40 per family. We are encouraging ALL friends and parents of BHS athletes to join. Names of members joining by August 15th will be included in the Bridgeport Indians football program.
WAFF
48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
