This small Illinois high school football program refuses to be defined by its losing streak

Litchfield football has been mired in obscurity for a while, but to hear coach Dan Carlson and his players tell it, its rise already has begun. The Purple Panthers are on a 46-game losing streak. The program's last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, against Hillsboro. Carlson said the program became locked into a cycle of low numbers, freshmen playing on varsity and then leaving the program before they became seniors. Rinse and repeat.
LITCHFIELD, IL
Negros Occidental Little League Earns 2022 Girls with Game Team Sportsmanship Award

Negros Occidental Little League, the Asia-Pacific Region Champion out of Bacolod City, Philippines, has been named the 2022 Girls with Game Team Sportsmanship Award Recipient after displaying sportsmanship both on and off the field throughout its time in Greenville, North Carolina. “On behalf of all of us at the Little...
Softball success: World Series leaves fans wanting more

The Southwest team from Hewitt, Texas, overcame the Mid-Atlantic team from Delmar, Maryland, 5-4 in extra innings on Monday, but Greenville may be the biggest winner of the Little League Softball World Series. Crowd noise clamored from Elm Street Park to 14th Street when the first pitch was thrown out at noon for the Series’ championship game — rescheduled from a 7 p.m. slot due to expected thunderstorms. The scene was anything but a typical weekday afternoon in August. The stands at Stallings Stadium were...
GREENVILLE, NC
BHS All-Sports Boosters Open for Membership

The Bridgeport High School All-Sports Boosters are holding the annual membership drive for the 2022-2023 school year. Membership dues are $40 per family. We are encouraging ALL friends and parents of BHS athletes to join. Names of members joining by August 15th will be included in the Bridgeport Indians football program.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

