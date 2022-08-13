Read full article on original website
Kenya’s election red flags in five essential reads
Kenya is no stranger to highly contested elections. Several of the country’s past polls have seen high levels of conflict. The violence that broke out after the 2007 elections stands out in particular. It caused more than a thousand fatalities and led to a national crisis. This was eventually resolved through a coalition government and constitutional reform.
NAIROBI/KISUMU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.
NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya's presidential vote, the election commission said on Monday, declaring him the new leader of the region's richest and most stable nation.
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
A brawl broke out between officials at Kenya's election results centre in Nairobi amid accusations of vote rigging and a delayed announcement, with William Ruto controversially declared the winner. Supporters of rival presidential candidate Raila Odinga were up in arms as four out of seven election commissioners said they could...
Protests break out in Kenya after William Ruto declared winner of presidential election
After last-minute chaos that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman on Monday declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones.
The results of Kenya's much-awaited presidential election will be known shortly, the electoral body has announced. Preparations for the declaration are underway at the national tallying centre in the country's capital, Nairobi. Deputy President William Ruto has a narrow lead over ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the latest count. Kenyans...
NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Without providing any proof, the secretary-general of Kenya's governing party has said there was election rigging, fuelling public anxiety on Friday as media outlets significantly slowed down their unofficial tallies from Tuesday's tight vote.
As news of Raila Odinga's loss in Kenya's presidential election filtered through to his stronghold of Kisumu on Monday, angry supporters streamed into the streets, hurling stones and alleging vote-rigging as police fired tear gas to disperse them. They must redo the election," said Isaac Onyango, 24, his eyes streaming as police tried to defuse the demonstration with tear gas.
NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya’s deputy president was declared the winner of the country’s elections after six days of tension, and minutes after half of the country’s election commission publicly disowned the results of the vote. William Ruto was declared the winner on Monday night. While the...
