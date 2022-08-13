Tigrayan rebels denied Saturday they have had "direct engagements" with the Ethiopian government, following a statement by the African Union which has been leading a push to end the 21-month conflict. In a statement dated August 4 but posted on its website on Thursday, the AU's Peace and Security Council said it "commends the AU High Representative for the direct engagements between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)".

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO