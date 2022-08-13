Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more
The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Gary Don Hendricks, who works to keep Celina's parks top notch
Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020. "Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans progress for new senior community center in Celina
Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community. The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown McKinney restaurant experiences some interior damage following Monday fire
The McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call from the Grand Hotel located at 114 W. Kentucky St. at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel. Everyone was evacuated from the adjacent buildings and firefighters extinguished the fire.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff
Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
starlocalmedia.com
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Rodeo Goat now open on Preston Road in Frisco
Rodeo Goat opened in Frisco this summer. (Courtesy Rodeo Goat) Rodeo Goat’s biggest location for its one-of-a-kind burgers opened in early August at 3111 Preston Road, in a building formerly occupied by Romano's Macaroni Grill. The burger joint is known for its burgers, fries and beers. Featured burgers include...
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader business briefs: pizza, cajun food and vitamin shots
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta opens Lewisville location. Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta, a Dallas-based pizza and Italian restaurant that made a name for itself as a staple of the city’s Oak Cliff district, launched a soft opening for its second location in Lewisville on Monday. The restaurant is located at Lake Park Plaza on Lake Park Road.
dallasexaminer.com
Credit Union of Texas Unveils New Community Gathering Place
Credit Union of Texas will unveil the Ada Williams Community Room during two celebrations slated for August 22. The community gathering space honors the late Mrs. Ada Williams, who served as CUTX board chairwoman from 1996 until her death in 2018. In addition to her service to CUTX, a credit union founded by teachers nearly 100 years ago, Williams dedicated her life’s work to the Dallas Independent School District, where she held numerous roles throughout her more than 50-year career.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Jan Jungmann, the key connector between Allen residents, businesses and the city
Jan Jungmann moved to Allen 18 years ago and currently works in the Allen Economic Development Corporation as a business retention and expansion manager. She has taken on many roles including being a teacher, coach and a driver of large vehicles. How did you get involved with the Allen EDC?
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Hits: New chamber members, coffee and more
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
starlocalmedia.com
It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety
Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
checkoutdfw.com
Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million
The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
H-E-B announces first store in Tarrant County
Cowtown will finally find out what all the buzz is about.
Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
getnews.info
At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner
Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
starlocalmedia.com
Tune-up time: Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football teams gear up for annual scrimmages
With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage. It’ll give teams...
