Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more

The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Gary Don Hendricks, who works to keep Celina's parks top notch

Gary Don Hendricks was looking for a town that felt like home, so he came to Celina in 2001. Today, he serves as Parks Superintendent with the city of Celina. He was named the city's employee of the year in 2020. "Gary Don embodies the spirit of our community and...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plans progress for new senior community center in Celina

Work is progressing on plans to bring a new community center for Celina’s senior citizen community. The city is in the midst of planning a new facility at the historic Bobcat Field on E Pecan Street that will replace the center currently located in the downtown area.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to meet Plano's Quilt Show Chairperson Carolyn Cosgriff

Carolyn Cosgriff lives in the Pebble Brook neighborhood with her partner and their dog. Cosgriff has volunteered at North Dallas Shared Ministries for a decade. Upon retirement from investment consulting, she became more active in the Quilters Guild of Plano. How did you get into quilting?
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community

This story has been issued the following correction: The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17 with a 4 p.m. organ concert featuring David Rogers. A celebratory worship will also be held at 10:30 a.m. with dignitaries from Grace Presbytery, Presbyterian Church (USA), and a proclamation by Plano Mayor John Munns will take place at 12:15 p.m.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader business briefs: pizza, cajun food and vitamin shots

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta opens Lewisville location. Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta, a Dallas-based pizza and Italian restaurant that made a name for itself as a staple of the city’s Oak Cliff district, launched a soft opening for its second location in Lewisville on Monday. The restaurant is located at Lake Park Plaza on Lake Park Road.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Credit Union of Texas Unveils New Community Gathering Place

Credit Union of Texas will unveil the Ada Williams Community Room during two celebrations slated for August 22. The community gathering space honors the late Mrs. Ada Williams, who served as CUTX board chairwoman from 1996 until her death in 2018. In addition to her service to CUTX, a credit union founded by teachers nearly 100 years ago, Williams dedicated her life’s work to the Dallas Independent School District, where she held numerous roles throughout her more than 50-year career.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Hits: New chamber members, coffee and more

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's back to school time in Coppell; CPD addresses back to school safety

Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety. The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that...
COPPELL, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million

The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington 'Texas Two Step' jackpot winner bought ticket in Euless

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone from Arlington bought a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.75 million on Aug. 8. The new millionaire chose to remain anonymous. He/She bought the potentially life-changing ticket at the QuikTrip located at 700 S. Industrial Blvd.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
ARLINGTON, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

DALLAS, TX

