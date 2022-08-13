David & Victoria Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Wants to Follow In His Parents’ Footsteps in a Very Family-Oriented Way

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Swan Gallet/WWD.

David and Victoria Beckham‘s children were born into popularity, with the world loving their four children. While none of them have gone into music or soccer like their parents, their eldest son Brooklyn wants to emulate his parents in another way.

Brooklyn recently told Entertainment Tonight that he wants to have “10 kids” with his wife Nicola Peltz, and he’s ready to try now at age 23. “I’ve always wanted to be a young dad. I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”

This isn’t the first time he’s said something like this because back when he and Peltz tied the knot back in April 2022, he told Variety soon after, “I keep saying to my wife, ‘I can’t wait to be a dad.” He said, “I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, ‘Whenever you want,'” but added they probably won’t do it within “the next year.”

But Peltz added, “We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt. … It’ll be so cool to … have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”

Not only do we love that the newlyweds are thinking about being ready for this next step, but it’s no wonder Beckham wants to be a young dad — because his dad was a young dad too!

David and Victoria started dating in 1997, welcoming their son Brooklyn on March 4, 1999, and marrying three months later. They also later welcomed children Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. But David was only 23, and Victoria was 25 when they welcomed their firstborn. So it’s clear that Brooklyn wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps this way instead!