How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Martin Emerson Jr. and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Jaguars

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener
The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
NFL・
Deshaun Watson has big reason for wanting to avoid 1-year suspension
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
AthlonSports.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
Yardbarker
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
Tua Among 17 Dolphins Players Sitting Out Preseason Opener
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be joined on the sidelines by several prominent teammates for the team's preseason opener at Tampa Bay
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Sans Tom Brady, Titans come calling
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 2 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 20 @ Titans 7:00
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
FOX Sports
Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns' secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland's training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.
Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
Carl Nassib makes Buccaneers pass-rush a potentially lethal unit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally addressed their need for pass-rush depth with the perfect signing. Now, the Buccaneers pass rush until should be a deadly one and opposing quarterbacks should beware when dropping back. Unlike last season, the Bucs come into this training camp and season as a whole...
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete
It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. Late July heated up, but it has otherwise been relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday put a quick stop to that, however. The Wolverines secured a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a...
Kirby Smart Says Development in Georgia-Florida Game, A "Moot Point"
What did Kirby Smart have to say about being able to host recruits at the Georgia-Florida Game?
