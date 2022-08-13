ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Oregonians support abortion access at higher rates than the rest of US, survey finds

Planned Parenthood is adding resources in expectation of increased demand following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Planned Parenthood) Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center showed. The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections

A polling place sign at the State Office Building in Juneau on Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Maryland Board of Elections will head to court to speed up November ballot counting

A ballot dropbox was placed at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street for the June 2020 primary election. On Monday, the State Board of Elections voted to pursue legal action that will allow for early counting of mail ballots in November’s general election. File photo by Hannah Gaskill.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night

An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Johnson
newsfromthestates.com

Cannabis legalization advocates turn THC customers into political allies

Gus Whatcott, who lives in St, Louis Park, regularly practices glassblowing at Legacy Glassworks. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. Now that Minnesota has legalized hemp-derived THC products as of July 1, proponents of full legalization are activating a new resource in the political battle over the green plant’s future: customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

With CT safe harbor law passed, clinicians training to perform abortions

The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) On a recent weekday, a nurse midwife and an advanced practice registered nurse at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England sat hunched over two papayas on a medical table. The APRN slid a long...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Legislature#Election State#State S Office
newsfromthestates.com

Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
newsfromthestates.com

Who decides on ‘sound basic’ spending? Stay tuned

Like it or not – and there are plenty of reasons to worry amid the familiar end-of-summer bursts of excitement – another school year will soon get under way. The pressures on our public schools are immense as kids’ setbacks during the pandemic come into focus, as teacher vacancies spike, and as the schools become battlegrounds in politically driven culture wars.
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries

Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsfromthestates.com

TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”

Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates. Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

UW System announces program to pay tuition and fees for underserved students

Education expense or student loan for post secondary education concept : Dollar bag, graduation cap on row of coins on a table, depicts loan or money designed to help students pay for associated fees. Getty Images, William Porter. The University of Wisconsin System announced on Monday that it is establishing...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy