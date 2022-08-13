Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Oregonians support abortion access at higher rates than the rest of US, survey finds
Planned Parenthood is adding resources in expectation of increased demand following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Planned Parenthood) Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center showed. The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion...
newsfromthestates.com
Voting laws trial begins by zeroing in on how new regs affect Native Americans
Attorneys discuss motions during the opening of a two-week trial for three voting laws passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Three laws, two-weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence, and more than two dozen lawyers kicked off a trial that will decide...
newsfromthestates.com
How to vote in Alaska’s primary and special U.S. House elections
A polling place sign at the State Office Building in Juneau on Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Tuesday, Aug. 16, is an election day in Alaska. This is an in-person election, so voters who haven’t voted early or absentee will need to go to a polling place on Tuesday to cast their votes.
newsfromthestates.com
With Oregon hospitals in crisis, state will seek ‘significant’ funds for stopgap measures
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, are packed. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) The hospital crisis in Oregon is playing out in emergency rooms around the state. Patients in pain wait in lobbies for hours. Some end up on gurneys in hallways while waiting for a room....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law, state auditor’s probe says
LINCOLN — The former head of History Nebraska might have violated state law in misdirecting $270,000 in funds forwarded to him to help cover losses in revenue caused by COVID-19, the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office said Monday. Trevor Jones, who resigned as History Nebraska’s director effective July 1,...
newsfromthestates.com
In wake of amendment loss, anti-abortion Kansans face a choice: Take the L or fight the power
Shawnee County election workers tabulate provisional ballots that the county's board of canvassers approved during a meeting Monday morning in Topeka. (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector) Losing hurts the soul. It throws our basic beliefs — in oneself, in the notion of a just world — into turmoil.
newsfromthestates.com
Maryland Board of Elections will head to court to speed up November ballot counting
A ballot dropbox was placed at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street for the June 2020 primary election. On Monday, the State Board of Elections voted to pursue legal action that will allow for early counting of mail ballots in November’s general election. File photo by Hannah Gaskill.
newsfromthestates.com
As Alaska goes to the polls, here’s what to watch for on Tuesday night
An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) When the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Alaska’s primary election and the special U.S. House election, Alaska starts a wait of more than two weeks for the final result.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Cannabis legalization advocates turn THC customers into political allies
Gus Whatcott, who lives in St, Louis Park, regularly practices glassblowing at Legacy Glassworks. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. Now that Minnesota has legalized hemp-derived THC products as of July 1, proponents of full legalization are activating a new resource in the political battle over the green plant’s future: customers.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where
Thousands gathered at the Arizona Capitol on June 24, 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling that had legalized abortion across America. Photo by Troy Hill | Cronkite News. Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical...
newsfromthestates.com
NJ joins. Pa, others in multi-state effort to clean up voter rolls | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Good Tuesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. With Election Day just a few months away, a growing coalition of states is focusing its efforts on cleaning up their voter rolls and making sure that officials have the most accurate and up-to-date information about their respective electorates. This week, New Jersey became the...
newsfromthestates.com
With CT safe harbor law passed, clinicians training to perform abortions
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) On a recent weekday, a nurse midwife and an advanced practice registered nurse at Planned Parenthood of Southern New England sat hunched over two papayas on a medical table. The APRN slid a long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
newsfromthestates.com
Dodge City Community College, Arizona helicopter school settle VA fraud case for $7.5 million
TOPEKA — Dodge City Community College and a private Arizona helicopter flight training school agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve allegations that enrollment reports were falsified for years to qualify the program for financial support from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The post-9/11 GI Bill dedicated VA...
newsfromthestates.com
Who decides on ‘sound basic’ spending? Stay tuned
Like it or not – and there are plenty of reasons to worry amid the familiar end-of-summer bursts of excitement – another school year will soon get under way. The pressures on our public schools are immense as kids’ setbacks during the pandemic come into focus, as teacher vacancies spike, and as the schools become battlegrounds in politically driven culture wars.
newsfromthestates.com
Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries
Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
TIRRC Votes harnesses “Black and brown political power”
Efforts to increase voter participation among immigrant communities led to increased turnout and elections of immigrant-rights candidates, said advocates. Following the August 4 primary election, the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition’s affiliate TIRRC Votes celebrated the election of several pro-immigrant candidates among school board races, district attorney races and other elected positions.
newsfromthestates.com
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday.
newsfromthestates.com
UW System announces program to pay tuition and fees for underserved students
Education expense or student loan for post secondary education concept : Dollar bag, graduation cap on row of coins on a table, depicts loan or money designed to help students pay for associated fees. Getty Images, William Porter. The University of Wisconsin System announced on Monday that it is establishing...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign still drawing recognition
Nebraska’s ‘Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign — a few years old and still getting both praise and eye rolls — again has racked up a top national award. The Visit Nebraska team on Aug. 9 accepted a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO,...
Comments / 0