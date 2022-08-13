ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuLMp_0hG5wgvU00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Additional units responded to the scene to help prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent unit. The fire was under control within twenty minutes of Santa Rosa Fire Department arriving.

San Jose firefighters respond to fire after car crashes into apartment building

The unit where the fire originated from sustained major smoke damage. The adjacent unit sustained moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated cost of damage is $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Forward progress of remote wildfire west of Vacaville stopped

VACAVILLE -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in a wilderness area west of Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to authorities.The so-called Pleasants Fire burning along Pleasant Valley Road was first reported by Cal Fire shortly after noon. According to a tweet by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unite, the fire is approximately seven acres and 0% contained.  The Vacaville Fire Protection District is also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the fire's forward progress had been stopped at about 28 acres.Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles as crews continue to mop up in the area.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River

RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. KRON ON is streaming news […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Oakley on Empire Ave

At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1

OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

2,600 without power after Brisbane fires

BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) — Two fires in Brisbane knocked out power for 2,626 customers Monday night, according to PG&E. One fire started on West Hill Place on Monday night and the other near the 2800 block of Bayshore Boulevard on Sunday. The power outages began at 8:13 p.m. PG&E expects they will be restored by […]
BRISBANE, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man struck by car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody for Lake Merritt shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot near Lake Merritt Monday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police were called to the shooting just before 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. That address is near the Bonsai Garden. “It’s depressing but […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

A Recycling Center in Windsor to Close Down August 26th

Sonoma County is losing another recycling center due to economic losses. The Press Democrat reports that Brogard in Windsor will shut it doors on August 26th after 19 years of operations. The owners say they’re losing money every month trying to recycle 5- or 10-cent containers. Labor costs have gone up along with traffic while subsidies from the state have gone down. 85-percent of recycling sites have closed within the past decade in Sonoma County with California itself losing almost half in that same time span.
WINDSOR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksro.com

Correction: 2nd inResponse Team Delayed for Santa Rosa

A second inResponse team that was suppose to begin today in Santa Rosa will do so instead sometime in September. KSRO has learned from Santa Rosa Police that the 2nd team is being delayed due to logistics and staffing issues. When it arrives, the second team will allow the city...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

DA charges two in attempted Walnut Creek Rolex robbery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men for the attempted armed robbery of a Rolex in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the Contra Costa County DA, Shaune Walter Rogers Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were involved in […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Crashes Kill Two In Oakland and Napa

The southbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland were closed for hours Monday morning following a five-car pileup in which one person died. The crash happened around 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp, with one car rear-ending another. A third car struck and killed an ejected person from the first car struck, and left the scene, making this a hit-and-run. [KTVU]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy