Dog dies in residential fire, 200K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A residential structure fire in Santa Rosa resulted in the death of one dog early Friday morning, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department.

A small, unconscious dog was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. The dog was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional units responded to the scene to help prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent unit. The fire was under control within twenty minutes of Santa Rosa Fire Department arriving.

The unit where the fire originated from sustained major smoke damage. The adjacent unit sustained moderate damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated cost of damage is $200,000.

