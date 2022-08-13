ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Comments / 8

Don Nicholas
4d ago

I guess 16 is old enough to be tried as an adult. Perhap someone in the car thought the "kid" would get off easier. Well, he shouldn't.

Reply
3
Related
WTHR

1 person killed in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a west Indianapolis shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night. IMPD was called to an apartment community in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, southwest of Rockville and High School roads, just before 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Cars
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Marion, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
City
Marion, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
FOX59

Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man charged in July murders seeking insanity defense

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man facing two murder charges after a deadly home invasion is seeking the insanity defense. On Tuesday, a lawyer representing Daniel Jones filed a notice of defense of mental disease or defect. This is the start of a process for Jones to pursue an insanity defense.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Juvenile Detention#Washington Street#Violent Crime#Mpd#Marion Police
WTHR

$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire at around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTHR

IMPD asking for help locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a missing 39-year-old woman. Rhia Perkinson was last seen on July 30 in the area of Rockville Road and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 114 pounds. Perkinson has brown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy