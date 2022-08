U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-New Mexico) speaks briefly during the opening of the RNC Hispanic community center in southwest Albuquerque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Attempting to capture votes on the southside of Albuquerque, the Republican National Committee opened what it’s calling a...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO