Read full article on original website
Related
DL Kamran James Locks In Commitment With the Gators
The Florida Gators have added a high-ceiling defensive lineman to their 2023 recruiting class, Olympia's (Fla.) Kamran James.
Gators' recruiting class soars into top-10 after busy weekend
It’s been a busy week for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators. On the field, the team held its first scrimmage of fall camp as they prepare for Utah and the 2022 season. Off the field, the Gators are taking no prisoners as they soar up the recruiting rankings.
Kirby Smart challenges Dillon Bell to emerge as next productive Georgia football freshman receiver
Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a freshman wide receiver is making an impact for Georgia. George Pickens was the team’s leading receiver in 2019. AD Mitchell scored the go-ahead touchdown in the national championship game. Dominick Blaylock and Jermaine Burton both flashed in their first seasons on campus.
247Sports
Commit breakdown: What the Gators get in four-star DL James and Norman
Florida's rise through the national 2023 recruiting rankings continued Saturday night and Sunday afternoon when the program landed a pair of commitments from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman and Orlando (Fla.) Olympia High School four-star defensive lineman Kamran James. Norman and James are the second and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami pursuing RB committed elsewhere: Official visit possible, Canes "have a pretty good chance"
This RB is committed elsewhere but has Miami pushing hard and an official visit to UM is in the cards.
247Sports
Freshman Running Backs Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected Due to Injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Out of adversity and necessity, the future might be now for North Carolina at running back. The season-ending injury suffered by fifth-year senior British Brooks not only robs the Tar Heels of a veteran presence and team leader, but also their presumed starter amid the crowded race at the position.
St. Vincent-St. Mary advances 25 graduates from class of 2022 to college athletics￼
St. Vincent-St. Mary athletic administrators Carley Whitney and Anthony Boarman announced that 25 members of the class of 2022 have finalized their college academic and athletic plans. Three of the 25 graduates are continuing their careers on a men's college basketball team: Sencire Harris (Illinois), Ramar Pryor (Cleveland State) and Ethan Connery (Wittenberg). ...
Comments / 0