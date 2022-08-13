ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Commit breakdown: What the Gators get in four-star DL James and Norman

Florida's rise through the national 2023 recruiting rankings continued Saturday night and Sunday afternoon when the program landed a pair of commitments from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman and Orlando (Fla.) Olympia High School four-star defensive lineman Kamran James. Norman and James are the second and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Kelly, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

Freshman Running Backs Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected Due to Injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Out of adversity and necessity, the future might be now for North Carolina at running back. The season-ending injury suffered by fifth-year senior British Brooks not only robs the Tar Heels of a veteran presence and team leader, but also their presumed starter amid the crowded race at the position.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Akron Beacon Journal

St. Vincent-St. Mary advances 25 graduates from class of 2022 to college athletics￼

St. Vincent-St. Mary athletic administrators Carley Whitney and Anthony Boarman announced that 25 members of the class of 2022 have finalized their college academic and athletic plans. Three of the 25 graduates are continuing their careers on a men's college basketball team: Sencire Harris (Illinois), Ramar Pryor (Cleveland State) and Ethan Connery (Wittenberg). ...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy