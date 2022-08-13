Read full article on original website
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
Shark attacks can be avoided by staying out of water at exact times of the day, expert warns – as maulings spike in US
AS the US continues to see a spike in shark maulings and sightings this summer, a marine expert has shared how swimmers can avoid the likelihood of an attack. Beaches across Long Island, New York, and Florida have witnessed at least 12 separate shark attacks this year, six in each state.
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
Orcas Attack So Many Boats Sailors Are Being Told To Stay in Port at Night
Since the summer of 2020, there have been more and more reports of orcas interfering with boats off the coast of Spain.
Terrifying images show massive great white sharks circling boats after beaches closed due to threat from predators
TERRIFYING images show several massive great white sharks circling some boats after nearby beaches were closed due to the threat posed by the predators. Three sharks were spotted swimming off the Massachusetts coastline on Sunday, according to the Sharktivity app. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app sends out alerts...
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On the remote Southern coast of Papua New Guinea, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa
According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach
BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
How to survive a shark attack -- or better yet, avoid one entirely
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here's what to do when a shark goes after you.
A whale bursts out of the water and sweeps away two kayakers (VIDEO)
While kayaking, two women were surprised by the appearance of a humpback whale. The whale was simply looking for food by swallowing fish in its path. But the scene, filmed from several angles, gives the impression that the two people were literally swallowed by the marine mammal. But what actually happened?
Second Rare 'One-In-30-Million' Lobster Rescued From Red Lobster
The rescue was made just weeks after another orange lobster was saved from a Red Lobster location.
Most of Florida's newly-hatched sea turtles are female. Why?
Almost all sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from their eggs as females on some Florida beaches because of heat waves exacerbated by climate change, Reuters (opens in new tab) reported on Aug. 2. Five different sea turtle species are found in Florida, including loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) and green turtles...
Shocking video shows New York man wrestling shark out of water on Long Island beach as onlooker screams
Wild footage shows a man wrestling a thrashing shark out of the water at a Long Island beach, the latest in a string of shark sightings and bites across New York beaches this summer.The clip, which has been shared widely on social media, shows a man in swim trunks trying to haul an angry shark onshore at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island, the site of two other shark sightings in July.An onlooker can be heard screaming and saying, “Holy sh**.”Emily Murray told The New York Post she was the one who filmed the scene.“He [the man] had been...
Scientists Discover 'Silent' Stingrays Actually Make Weird Clicking Noises
Stingrays are no longer the silent residents of the sea scientists once thought them to be. Caught on camera, two different stingray species have been discovered making weird clicking sounds in a lucky discovery that has delighted marine ecologists – but also left them stumped. "That we only just realized that these commonly encountered stingrays are making sounds demonstrates, once again, how little we know about the oceans," says marine ecologist Lachlan Fetterplace of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, who led the study. Nearly 990 species of bony fish are known to make sounds. But elasmobranchs – a group of...
