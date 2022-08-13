Charlotte linebacker Derek Boykins key to 49ers’ rebuilt defense for 2022 season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell Warriors moving forward with renewed focus
Year 1 of the Matt Wilson era is set to get underway at West Iredell High School. A year after West Iredell finished the 2021 season with only 28 players, the Warriors numbers have almost tripled. The excitement around the new coaching staff is obvious. “We are around 72 players,”...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Record & Landmark, Aug. 15-21, 1997. Obit William Herron Kistler, Sr., 76. “He was a retired loom fixer from Cascade Mills in Mooresville. Kistler was a WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Salisbury.” (8/15) Obit Walter...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Phatt City reschedules performance at Friday After 5
Phatt City, scheduled to perform at Friday After 5 last week, will come back in September after sound issues affected their show. The teams at the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce offered an apology to everyone who came out to enjoy the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert on Aug. 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville on Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 31-Aug. 6. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A. China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 95/A. Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
RELATED PEOPLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Battalion Chief Joshua Smith completes International Professional Designation process
Statesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joshua Smith has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Smith becomes one of only 1,755 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is a voluntary...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need
The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
My Classic Car: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In drew lots of vehicles and fans
If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com. The Corvettes of Statesville group gave local car buffs a chance to showcase their vehicles and help a worthy cause at the same time. The Corvettes of Statesville held its annual Cruise-In to raise money and food donations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony. Some folks drove through and dropped off donations but others parked their classic and newer vehicles and mingled.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Alexander County names new health director
TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20
Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine. There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing,...
Comments / 0