UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M.

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor.

See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort:

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M.

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state.

At this time, neither SLC911 nor Hill Air Force Base know what caused the boom.

ABC4 has reached out to multiple state agencies regarding the incident, and no information has been received thus far.

National Weather Service Salt Lake City has put forth a meteor theory for this morning’s boom in Utah.

The two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan Counties below are reportedly from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar.

Officials say that this is “likely the meteor trail/flash.”

(Courtesy of NWS SLC)

University of Utah Seismograph Stations (UUSS) has confirmed that the boom was not due to an earthquake.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.