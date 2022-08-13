ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreland Hills, OH

Roads closed temporarily for car crashes involving trees, utility poles: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreland Hills, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Man steals 75-year-old’s identity, buys a $60K car: Avon Lake police blotter

A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.
AVON LAKE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police Blotter#Utility Poles#Traffic Accident#Ohio Car#Onstar#Chevy#Mercedes Benz
Cleveland.com

Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
BROOK PARK, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Cleveland.com

Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Two firefighters injured while battling house explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a house exploded on Monday, according to the city’s fire department and published reports. The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue, according to WEWS Channel 5. When firefighters entered the house to extinguish the fire, it home exploded, injuring the two men. The home partially collapsed.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy