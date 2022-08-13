Roads closed temporarily for car crashes involving trees, utility poles: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
Teen charged with drunk driving after hit-skip: North Ridgeville police blotter
Police responded to a hit-skip accident on August 7. The suspected car was left in the gravel lot of North Ridgeville High School. The 19-year-old driver was located and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, excess BAC, reasonable control and stopping after an accident. Accident:...
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
Fire destroys Smuggler’s Cove apartment, 6-bay garage in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a fire in an attached garage at the Smuggler’s Cove apartments Saturday (Aug. 13). A six-bay garage, including at least three vehicles and a motorcycle, were a total loss. Three other cars were damaged from heat exposure. Of...
Man steals 75-year-old’s identity, buys a $60K car: Avon Lake police blotter
A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.
Man crashes stolen vehicle into house; intoxicated woman gives Uber driver rough time: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Receiving stolen vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Brookpark Road. A 20-year-old man was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. July 28 after he fled from police in a stolen Honda Passport, then crashed the SUV into a house. A woman, 43, called police, saying she was driving...
Man apologizes after leading Brook Park police on high-speed vehicle chase, rolling over car
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A man, 31, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. July 27 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase, then crashed his car in Cleveland. Brook Park police tried to pull over the man’s Nissan after seeing the vehicle drive past a red light on northbound Fry Road at Snow Road. The man turned west onto Snow and didn’t stop for police.
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
South Euclid officer fires shots after armed suspect rams patrol car, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An officer fired at least two shots early Sunday morning after a suspect armed with a handgun rammed a patrol car before driving off, according to police. It’s unknown if the suspect, who managed to elude police after driving away, was wounded by the gunfire,...
Thieves steal from port-a-potty and school bus depot: Bainbridge Township police blotter
BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fraud, Chillicothe Road:. A man forgot to pick up his wallet after using a port-a-potty near his Cleveland work site July 20, but police believe an employee servicing the facility took it. The employee is accused of using one of the credit cards that was in the wallet to charge $1 in gasoline and $69.36 in merchandise from inside the Bainbridge Township Seven Eleven store July 25. Police identified him with store video. He will likely be charged with felony fraud for using a stolen credit card.
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
South Euclid police say suspect fired at by officer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police say a man that an officer fired shots at during a confrontation Sunday morning has an “extensive criminal history” that includes past charges of murder and other crimes. Authorities still are searching for Carl Hampton Jr., 36, of Cleveland Heights, who managed...
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
Suspicious man in car pulls up resident’s driveway to try and elude officers: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
Woman charged in OVI collision: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Lake Avenue. A caller at 10:57 p.m. on July 31 said a woman hit the caller’s vehicle on Lake Avenue and then left westbound. The woman was “swerving all over and possibly impaired,” according to a police event report. Officers stopped the vehicle on Andrews Avenue and charged the driver with operating a vehicle under the influence. The woman also is charged with failing to stop after an accident and failure to control, according to Lorain Municipal Court records.
Two firefighters injured while battling house explosion in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a house exploded on Monday, according to the city’s fire department and published reports. The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue, according to WEWS Channel 5. When firefighters entered the house to extinguish the fire, it home exploded, injuring the two men. The home partially collapsed.
