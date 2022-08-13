Roads closed temporarily for car crashes involving trees, utility poles: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO