The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO