Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
Free tire amnesty event set for Aug. 27 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The Ricland County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Free Tire Amnesty Event at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon (or until maximum capacity is reached). A total of 10 passenger tires per vehicle will be accepted. This event...
Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates
BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
Ashland Main Street hosting 'Back-2-School Celebration' on Monday
ASHLAND — Ashland Main Street’s back-to-school event will hit Downtown Ashland again this year. The event is slated for Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. along Main Street, from Claremont Avenue to Center Street where there will be vendors, games, free haircuts and food. GALLERY: 2021 Back-2-School...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
Multiple vehicles, garages damaged in fire at Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, garages and carports were damaged in a fire outside a Columbus apartment building early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire at The Canterbury Apartments on Olentangy River Road near West North Broadway Street was called in around 1:30 a.m. The...
Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition
CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction
MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding
Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
