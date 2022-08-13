ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival introduces 2022 queen candidates

BUCYRUS -- The Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival kicks off this week and with it is the crowning of the queen and her court. The Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. immediately following the parade. Organizers invite the public to attend as we find out who will be representing the festival and for the crowning’s of the Princess and Jr. Princess Courts.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Galion, OH
Government
City
Shelby, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Main Street hosting 'Back-2-School Celebration' on Monday

ASHLAND — Ashland Main Street’s back-to-school event will hit Downtown Ashland again this year. The event is slated for Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. along Main Street, from Claremont Avenue to Center Street where there will be vendors, games, free haircuts and food. GALLERY: 2021 Back-2-School...
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Barber shop to expand, carry on family tradition

CRESTLINE – It isn’t “shear” luck that Josh Crosswhite is a barber. Crosswhite, 32, grew up hanging around his grandfather’s barber shop, Ed’s Barber Shop on North Seltzer St. Now, he’s the owner of the longtime business, which is expanding to a larger location at 101 W. Bucyrus St. on Sept. 1.
CRESTLINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Baseball Field#Urban Construction#Settlement Construction#Stamper Concrete
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves. Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats

A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
richlandsource.com

Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field

SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
SHELBY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding

Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy