New Hampshire Bulletin

Towns, cities prepare for Aug. 23 zoning law changes aimed at boosting housing market

As New Hampshire’s school boards prepare for the school year, local planning boards are facing a different action deadline: Aug. 23. That’s the day towns and cities must start adhering to a package of new zoning and planning laws passed by the Legislature this year. There are new deadlines. There are requirements for better explanations […] The post Towns, cities prepare for Aug. 23 zoning law changes aimed at boosting housing market appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Daily Mail

The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
dornob.com

Wall-less Swiss Hotel Lets You Sleep in Anti-Luxury for $340 a Night

What could be more romantic than sleeping under the stars, especially in the Swiss Alps? Brothers and conceptual artists Frank and Patrik Riklin took that idea and flipped it on its head, creating an open-air hotel room that’s the antithesis of dreamy. The “Anti-Idyllic Suite,” the latest installment of...
