Oh Snap: This week's best photos

Mark Sandfoss created a suit with cloth photos of trumpet players. “And then,” he said, “I took a little step further with the Virgin of Guadalupe. I don’t know how this happened, but it seemed like a good idea. I replaced the image of Mary with each trumpet player.” (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

‘It’s going to be a fun night’

“If that person says, ‘I like your outfit’ or stares or the car that drives by honks, it’s going to be a fun night,” said Mark Sandfoss , a zoologist with a flair for fashion. On a recent night he wore a suit he’d customized with images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Scott Cardin with the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry loads up a tub of burritos that will be delivered to homeless Memphians via bicycle. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Burrito ministry still rolling

Every single Wednesday evening for 10 years — and in every conceivable weather — the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry has delivered hundreds of fresh burritos to hungry, homeless people in Downtown Memphis.

Riley, a young St. Jude patient, shows off a FedEx Cessna Caravan that was named in his honor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 10, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Ten years, 10 planes, 10 kids

For 10 years, FedEx has named an airplane after a St. Jude kid. But the best part of the story? It’s what has happened since, Geoff Calkins wrote. This year’s honoree is 5-year-old St. Jude patient Riley , who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 18 months of age.

James Hahn practices his bunker shots after the FedEx St. Jude Championship Pro-Am at TPC Southwind Aug. 10, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Tournament’s about more than golf

Chris Herrington tells us the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind can be a lot of fun, even if you don’t own a golf shirt or totally understand tournament etiquette. And Geoff Calkins told us about a few of the faithful volunteers , who are more interested in service than big bucks.