Oh Snap: This week's best photos
‘It’s going to be a fun night’
“If that person says, ‘I like your outfit’ or stares or the car that drives by honks, it’s going to be a fun night,” said Mark Sandfoss , a zoologist with a flair for fashion. On a recent night he wore a suit he’d customized with images of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Burrito ministry still rolling
Every single Wednesday evening for 10 years — and in every conceivable weather — the Urban Bicycle Food Ministry has delivered hundreds of fresh burritos to hungry, homeless people in Downtown Memphis.
Ten years, 10 planes, 10 kids
For 10 years, FedEx has named an airplane after a St. Jude kid. But the best part of the story? It’s what has happened since, Geoff Calkins wrote. This year’s honoree is 5-year-old St. Jude patient Riley , who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at 18 months of age.
Tournament’s about more than golf
Chris Herrington tells us the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind can be a lot of fun, even if you don’t own a golf shirt or totally understand tournament etiquette. And Geoff Calkins told us about a few of the faithful volunteers , who are more interested in service than big bucks.
