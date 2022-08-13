Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Digital Trends
How to delete or hide apps on an Apple TV
Apple prides itself on clean interfaces in its operating systems with quick and easy navigation to your apps, and the latest versions of tvOS for the Apple TV are no exception. But over time, as you add new apps like streaming services, games, music apps, and more, this interface can get crowded and cluttered, especially if you have to navigate through apps that you don’t really use. When you once whipped through your apps with instinctive ease, you now have a hard time finding even Netflix.
How to get Apple TV+ and Music for free
If you have been wanting to try out Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, we come bearing great news! Thanks to Best Buy, you can now get a free 3 to 6-month subscription for all of these. Here’s the best part–you don’t even have...
The Windows Club
Google and YouTube History showing searches I didn’t do
Search history is great to find the sites you have visited, videos you have watched, or things that you have searched in past but have you ever noticed some search results that you have never Googled for or YouTube showing the videos in your history, that you have never watched? Yes, this happens. Many users have been complaining about seeing search results they have never searched for, both on Google and YouTube. Don’t worry, it’s not a big issue. You can get rid of these unwanted search results easily. First, let’s see the reasons for getting these search results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising
Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone
To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
Android 13 review: The update we need, not the update we want
Last year's Android 12 release was one of the most extensive upgrades to our favorite smartphone operating system in a long time, and it was followed up by its minor tablet-focused point release Android 12L. This doesn't leave so much space and time for the next release in line, Android 13, which just launched in its final form. And it shows. Android 13 is one of the smaller mobile OS releases and doesn't bring too much to the table regarding features and enhancements. Instead, Google focused on cleaning up the loose ends left by Android 12 and 12L, all while sprinkling in some hand-selected quality of life improvements.
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare
Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
Digital Trends
The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers
If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 Battery Percentage, Google vs Apple on RCS, and VESA Studio Display on the AppleIns...
Apple brings battery percentage back to the status bar in iOS 16 beta 5, Google puts Apple on blast over RCS adoption, we review the VESA mount Studio Display, and more on the AppleInsider podcast. We discuss how the new battery percentage indicator may be Apple's most disruptive feature of...
You need to get your music library onto your Fitbit while you still can
Fitbit announced that it will discontinue the ability to sync your wearable device with PC and Macs, preventing users from downloading their own music from their computers onto their devices. Fitbit has declared it will kill the feature on October 13, writing on its site (opens in new tab) that...
YOGA・
Digital Trends
Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now
The day has finally arrived for Android phones to get their big yearly update. Google released the stable Android 13 update today, and if you have a Pixel 4 or later model in your hand, the update notification will pop up soon. I’ve already got it on my Pixel 6a, and installation is underway.
Digital Trends
Top 10 Windows shortcuts everyone should know
Windows shortcuts are a constantly-used feature by practically all PC users. Apart from saving you time from carrying out the specific command without having to perform a few extra clicks on your mouse, it’s simply more convenient to refer back to shortcuts via your keyboard. Although you may be...
What Happens When You Factory Reset Your Phone?
There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to do a factory reset on their phone. If your phone is dealing with software issues, a factory reset could truly save the day. If it’s moving slowly, glitching often, or having other serious problems, a factory reset might be an option to consider.
knowtechie.com
Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps
Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
Comments / 0