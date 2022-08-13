ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Digital Trends

How to delete or hide apps on an Apple TV

Apple prides itself on clean interfaces in its operating systems with quick and easy navigation to your apps, and the latest versions of tvOS for the Apple TV are no exception. But over time, as you add new apps like streaming services, games, music apps, and more, this interface can get crowded and cluttered, especially if you have to navigate through apps that you don’t really use. When you once whipped through your apps with instinctive ease, you now have a hard time finding even Netflix.
geekspin

How to get Apple TV+ and Music for free

If you have been wanting to try out Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, we come bearing great news! Thanks to Best Buy, you can now get a free 3 to 6-month subscription for all of these. Here’s the best part–you don’t even have...
The Windows Club

Google and YouTube History showing searches I didn’t do

Search history is great to find the sites you have visited, videos you have watched, or things that you have searched in past but have you ever noticed some search results that you have never Googled for or YouTube showing the videos in your history, that you have never watched? Yes, this happens. Many users have been complaining about seeing search results they have never searched for, both on Google and YouTube. Don’t worry, it’s not a big issue. You can get rid of these unwanted search results easily. First, let’s see the reasons for getting these search results.
Phone Arena

With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising

Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
SlashGear

Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser

If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Business Insider

How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone

To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
Android Police

Android 13 review: The update we need, not the update we want

Last year's Android 12 release was one of the most extensive upgrades to our favorite smartphone operating system in a long time, and it was followed up by its minor tablet-focused point release Android 12L. This doesn't leave so much space and time for the next release in line, Android 13, which just launched in its final form. And it shows. Android 13 is one of the smaller mobile OS releases and doesn't bring too much to the table regarding features and enhancements. Instead, Google focused on cleaning up the loose ends left by Android 12 and 12L, all while sprinkling in some hand-selected quality of life improvements.
ZDNet

How to delete apps on iPhone

There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🍳 The Google account nightmare

Google account warnings, keeping old tech boxes, our Xiaomi Mi Band 7 review, and more in today's Daily Authority. 🥶 Greetings and welcome back to the Daily Authority. We hope you had a great weekend! Unlike my colleagues in the global north (and like many of you, dear readers), I just experienced one of the coldest nights of the year. But don’t worry, soon I’ll be the one complaining about excessive heat. And no, I’m not looking forward to it.
Digital Trends

The best Amazon Alexa smart speakers

If you’re a fan of the highly capable Alexa voice assistant, the versatile app, and the easy connection with Amazon and smart home devices, then you definitely want a smart speaker with built-in Alexa capabilities. But which one? Amazon, of course, has its own line of Echo speakers that are designed for use with Alexa, but they aren't the only brand that supports Alexa for easy voice commands.
Digital Trends

Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now

The day has finally arrived for Android phones to get their big yearly update. Google released the stable Android 13 update today, and if you have a Pixel 4 or later model in your hand, the update notification will pop up soon. I’ve already got it on my Pixel 6a, and installation is underway.
Digital Trends

Top 10 Windows shortcuts everyone should know

Windows shortcuts are a constantly-used feature by practically all PC users. Apart from saving you time from carrying out the specific command without having to perform a few extra clicks on your mouse, it’s simply more convenient to refer back to shortcuts via your keyboard. Although you may be...
Distractify

What Happens When You Factory Reset Your Phone?

There are plenty of reasons why someone would want to do a factory reset on their phone. If your phone is dealing with software issues, a factory reset could truly save the day. If it’s moving slowly, glitching often, or having other serious problems, a factory reset might be an option to consider.
knowtechie.com

Apple explores stuffing more ads into your iPhone apps

Apple is exploring in-app advertising inside its first-party iOS apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple is already testing it in the Maps app, where users could theoretically see ads when searching for restaurants and more. That news comes courtesy of Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On...
