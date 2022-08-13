Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
coingeek.com
CFTC charges Ohio man who allegedly solicited $12M in BTC investment scam
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is going after an Ohio man who allegedly defrauded over 150 investors in a BTC investment scam. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of Ohio, the regulator accused Rathnakishore Giri of soliciting over $12 million from investors under the promise that he would invest their money in digital assets. He also solicited at least 10 BTC, which at the time were worth at least $240,000.
financefeeds.com
CFTC charges Rathnakishore Giri with $12m Bitcoin ponzi scheme
“Identifying and policing fraud in these emerging markets may be difficult or delayed in light of the agency’s limited visibility in these markets”, said CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has charged Rathnakishore Giri and his Ohio-based companies NBD Eidetic Capital, LLC and SR Private...
zycrypto.com
CFTC Files Charges Against Mastermind Of $12 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed charges against an Ohia man and his companies for misappropriating more than $12 million from customers in a cryptocurrency-fueled Ponzi scheme. CFTC Brings Charges. The CFTC has charged a man accused of running a multi-million dollar crypto scam. Rathnakishore Giri of New...
CFTC Accuses Ohio Man Of Running $12 million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
The Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a suit against an Ohio-based man for running a $12 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. According to the CFTC, Rathnakishore Giri was arrested for convincing 150 potential investors to hand over 10 Bitcoins (worth 240,326) and $12 million in cash. The defendant made the investors believe that their funds will be invested in a scheme. However, the money was diverted and used to fund the defendant’s lavish lifestyle.
coingeek.com
Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial
Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for Abandoning $1.2B Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody company BitGo said Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement. BitGo, which is one of the biggest custodians in the crypto industry, said it will seek $100 million in damages from Galaxy. In a press release, it said Galaxy is refusing to pay this previously promised breakup fee.
cryptoglobe.com
Fidelity’s Director of Global Macro: Stablecoin Regulation Will Increase Institutional Adoption of Crypto
On Friday (August 12), Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, explained how upcoming stablecoin regulation could increase the demand for crypto. In March 2021, Timmer published a 12-page research paper on Bitcoin (title: “Understanding Bitcoin: Does bitcoin belong in asset allocation considerations?”). Timmer started by...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks
There is a well-known saying shared by both crypto experts and skeptics: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The phrase, popularized by Bitcoin entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos, refers to how the contents of a crypto wallet are the property of whoever has access to that wallet’s digital “keys.” This means that unless you personally have the keys to your crypto assets and store them offline, you are vulnerable to hacks, scams and bankruptcies. The endless stream of crypto scams has been well documented. So have the security breaches — and not to mention the eye-popping carbon emissions. ...
Martin Shkreli Inu Token Tanks 95% As 'Pharma Bro' Accused Of Crypto Rug Pull
“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been accused of selling over 160 billion Martin Shkreli Inu MSI/USD tokens, sending the price down 95% in just over 24 hours. What Happened: Shkreli launched the Ethereum ETH/USD-based MSI token tied to his Web3 project “Druglike” in July. A wallet associated with Shkreli was caught dumping 162 billion tokens on the market on Friday, according to blockchain data from Etherscan first reported by Bloomberg.
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
blockchain.news
Brazilian Crypto Lender BlueBenx Halts Withdrawals after Suffering Hack of $32M
Brazilian crypto lending platform BlueBenx is currently under scrutiny after it halted its users' withdrawals. Per the email shared by the embattled startup to its customers, it claimed that the withdrawal halt was due to the fact that it was hacked to the tune of $32 million. "Last week, we...
POLITICO
Crypto mogul launches new super PAC
Brock Pierce, co-founder of the stablecoin Tether, tells Digital Future Daily that after months of flirting with a Vermont Senate run, he’s decided to launch a super PAC instead. Pierce cited personal reasons for the pivot, but it comes as crypto backers’ most audacious political projects have come back...
Today in Crypto: Singapore's Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals; Crypto Crash Contributes to Nvidia Missing Forecast
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits as of Monday (Aug. 8), citing the “recent market conditions,” the company website said. The Singapore company said a “difficult decision was taken for us to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets, while we work to find the best way to protect our users’ long-term interests.”
