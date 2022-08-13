ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

CNBC

MARKETS
coingeek.com

NEW ALBANY, OH
financefeeds.com

OHIO STATE
zycrypto.com

CFTC Files Charges Against Mastermind Of $12 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed charges against an Ohia man and his companies for misappropriating more than $12 million from customers in a cryptocurrency-fueled Ponzi scheme. CFTC Brings Charges. The CFTC has charged a man accused of running a multi-million dollar crypto scam. Rathnakishore Giri of New...
NEW ALBANY, OH
FXDailyReport.com

CFTC Accuses Ohio Man Of Running $12 million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a suit against an Ohio-based man for running a $12 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. According to the CFTC, Rathnakishore Giri was arrested for convincing 150 potential investors to hand over 10 Bitcoins (worth 240,326) and $12 million in cash. The defendant made the investors believe that their funds will be invested in a scheme. However, the money was diverted and used to fund the defendant’s lavish lifestyle.
OHIO STATE
coingeek.com

Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial

Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for Abandoning $1.2B Merger Agreement

Cryptocurrency custody company BitGo said Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement. BitGo, which is one of the biggest custodians in the crypto industry, said it will seek $100 million in damages from Galaxy. In a press release, it said Galaxy is refusing to pay this previously promised breakup fee.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Fidelity’s Director of Global Macro: Stablecoin Regulation Will Increase Institutional Adoption of Crypto

On Friday (August 12), Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, explained how upcoming stablecoin regulation could increase the demand for crypto. In March 2021, Timmer published a 12-page research paper on Bitcoin (title: “Understanding Bitcoin: Does bitcoin belong in asset allocation considerations?”). Timmer started by...
MARKETS
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
TheConversationCanada

Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks

There is a well-known saying shared by both crypto experts and skeptics: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The phrase, popularized by Bitcoin entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos, refers to how the contents of a crypto wallet are the property of whoever has access to that wallet’s digital “keys.” This means that unless you personally have the keys to your crypto assets and store them offline, you are vulnerable to hacks, scams and bankruptcies. The endless stream of crypto scams has been well documented. So have the security breaches — and not to mention the eye-popping carbon emissions. ...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Martin Shkreli Inu Token Tanks 95% As 'Pharma Bro' Accused Of Crypto Rug Pull

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been accused of selling over 160 billion Martin Shkreli Inu MSI/USD tokens, sending the price down 95% in just over 24 hours. What Happened: Shkreli launched the Ethereum ETH/USD-based MSI token tied to his Web3 project “Druglike” in July. A wallet associated with Shkreli was caught dumping 162 billion tokens on the market on Friday, according to blockchain data from Etherscan first reported by Bloomberg.
STOCKS
protocol.com

Bitcoin is back on center stage

Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
MARKETS
POLITICO

Crypto mogul launches new super PAC

Brock Pierce, co-founder of the stablecoin Tether, tells Digital Future Daily that after months of flirting with a Vermont Senate run, he’s decided to launch a super PAC instead. Pierce cited personal reasons for the pivot, but it comes as crypto backers’ most audacious political projects have come back...
VERMONT STATE
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Singapore's Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals; Crypto Crash Contributes to Nvidia Missing Forecast

Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits as of Monday (Aug. 8), citing the “recent market conditions,” the company website said. The Singapore company said a “difficult decision was taken for us to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets, while we work to find the best way to protect our users’ long-term interests.”
MARKETS

