numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not include Yasmani Grandal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will take the afternoon off while Seby Zavala starts behind the dish and bats eighth against the Tigers. Our models project the veteran catcher for 3 home runs, 15 runs,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Grossman for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Tyler Freeman starting at third base in Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians will start Tyler Freeman at third base in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman will start at third base in Game 2 Monday and will bat ninth against the Tigers. Jose Ramirez will switch to designated hitter and Nolan Jones will take a seat. Freeman has...
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia starting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter DL Hall. Our models project Mejia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
