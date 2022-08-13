One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge.

Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am.

According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

The scene of a shooting that happened along Breckenridge Dr. early Saturday, Aug. 13.

