El Paso, TX

One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso

By Gabriela Rodriguez
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge.

Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am.

According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

The scene of a shooting that happened along Breckenridge Dr. early Saturday, Aug. 13.
