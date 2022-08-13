One man injured in an overnight shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An overnight shooting incident was registered in the 3700 block of Breckenridge.
Pebble Hills Patrol was dispatched to the location in east El Paso at 2:37 am.
According to officials a man was transported to Del Hospital and his condition is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0