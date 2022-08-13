ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, NE

Related
UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified

WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
Authorities identify man killed in crash

Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
One dead, two injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
