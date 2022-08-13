Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified
WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify man killed in crash
Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
Driver dead after crash in Dixon County
Dixon County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal crash near Newcastle, Nebraska Monday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, two injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol recovers stolen semi-truck trailer full of Amazon items on Interstate 80
WAVERLY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers recovered a stolen semi-truck trailer that was full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waverly last week. On Friday morning, the state patrol said they were alerted by a trucking company that a trailer that...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
foxnebraska.com
Papillion man injured after truck rolls into creek
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. — A Papillion man was injured after the pickup he was in rolled and landed in a creek near Pickrell. According to the Gage County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the crash Thursday night north of Pickrell. A pickup driven by Virgil Batton, 34,...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim found with 'multiple stab wounds' Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a cutting after a man was found with "multiple stab wounds" early Monday morning. Around 2:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near S. 31st and R streets and found a victim, identified as Alejandro Gutierrez-Genchi, with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department adds 14 deaths to pandemic tally
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard included...
kelo.com
Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday
WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
WOWT
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man to stand trial for fatally shooting roommate
SIOUX CITY -- Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
KSNB Local4
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
SEWARD, Neb. (Press Release) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379 westbound at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. The preliminary investigation shows that the first tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-80 and struck the rear...
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
