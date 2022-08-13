ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toronto, OH
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Mitch White
Person
Myles Straw
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Guardians' Tyler Freeman starting at third base in Game 2 Monday

The Cleveland Guardians will start Tyler Freeman at third base in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman will start at third base in Game 2 Monday and will bat ninth against the Tigers. Jose Ramirez will switch to designated hitter and Nolan Jones will take a seat. Freeman has...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday for Game 2

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Castro is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry. Kody Clemens is also joining the lineup, hitting ninth and playing third base.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Luke Raley in lineup for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Raley is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Raley for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home rus, 0.3 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will catch for right-hander Chris Bassitt on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 6.7 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our modesl project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bo Bichette sitting for Toronto on Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette will move to the bench on Sunday with Whit Merrifield starting at second base. Merrifield will bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 7.0...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme operating third base for New York on Saturday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Guillorme will man third base after Eduardo Escobar was benched versus Philly's right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Guillorme to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barrera will catch for right-hander Paolo Espino on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.4 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Elier Hernandez riding pine for Rangers Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not list Elier Hernandez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez will move to the bench Sunday while Josh Smith starts in left field and bats ninth against the Mariners. The rookie is batting .194 with a .470 OPS across his first...
ARLINGTON, TX

