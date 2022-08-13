Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Shane Bieber helps Guardians take rubber match vs. Blue Jays
Right-hander Shane Bieber pitched seven strong innings, Amed Rosario hit a solo home run and the visiting Cleveland Guardians defeated
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Tyler Freeman starting at third base in Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians will start Tyler Freeman at third base in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman will start at third base in Game 2 Monday and will bat ninth against the Tigers. Jose Ramirez will switch to designated hitter and Nolan Jones will take a seat. Freeman has...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday for Game 2
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Castro is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry. Kody Clemens is also joining the lineup, hitting ninth and playing third base.
numberfire.com
Luke Raley in lineup for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Raley is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Raley for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home rus, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
James McCann catching for Mets on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will catch for right-hander Chris Bassitt on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our modesl project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bo Bichette sitting for Toronto on Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette will move to the bench on Sunday with Whit Merrifield starting at second base. Merrifield will bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 7.0...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme operating third base for New York on Saturday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Guillorme will man third base after Eduardo Escobar was benched versus Philly's right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Guillorme to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barrera will catch for right-hander Paolo Espino on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Elier Hernandez riding pine for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Elier Hernandez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez will move to the bench Sunday while Josh Smith starts in left field and bats ninth against the Mariners. The rookie is batting .194 with a .470 OPS across his first...
