Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener
It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
Ravens could face off against familiar face in Week 1 of 2022 season vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the entire AFC East during the 2022 season, as will the entirety of the AFC North. For Baltimore, they will play the whole division within the first month of the season in the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 1-4 respectively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jets make George Fant move after signing Duane Brown
Only three weeks ago, George Fant was named the starting left tackle for the New York Jets. However, Fant is now the right tackle after the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to replace the injured Mekhi Becton on their offensive line. Fant transitioned to the right side at practice Sunday,...
Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith out 4-6 weeks after dislocating elbow
While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city. Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown
Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown. Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday. Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
WATCH: Broncos WR Kendall Hinton catches TD pass vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. With Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots
Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
Comments / 0