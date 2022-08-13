ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens activated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from PUP list. Ravens released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson. Cowboys released WR Ty Fryfogle, DL Austin Faoliu, TE Ian Bunting, FB Ryan Nall, and CB Kyron Brown (injured) Denver Broncos. Broncos signed LB Joe Schobert. Broncos activated...
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener

It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
ClutchPoints

Jets make George Fant move after signing Duane Brown

Only three weeks ago, George Fant was named the starting left tackle for the New York Jets. However, Fant is now the right tackle after the Jets signed veteran Duane Brown to replace the injured Mekhi Becton on their offensive line. Fant transitioned to the right side at practice Sunday,...
ClutchPoints

Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith out 4-6 weeks after dislocating elbow

While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city. Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure

The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
FOX Sports

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday. Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold to split 1st-team reps in practices vs. Patriots

Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
