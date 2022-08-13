While the Denver Broncos pulled off a preseason win against the Dallas Cowboys, not all things were happy in the Mile High city. Jonas Griffith, who was listed as the Broncos’ starting linebacker, went down with an injury on the second play of the game. Cameras showed Griffith writhing in pain on the ground. When helped up by trainers, he needed assistance lifting his arm.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO