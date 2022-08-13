Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN
UPDATE: TRUMBULL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT TURNS FATAL FOR BRIDGEPORT MAN. [NEW] On Monday, August 15, 2022, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred in Trumbull ending with the death of a Bridgeport man. The victim, Xavier Miller, age 22, of Powell Terrace, Bridgeport was the driver and only occupant of an Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek, operated by a Trumbull woman, on Monroe Turnpike.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Stamford
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in Stamford from earlier this year. Investigators said the collision happened at the top of the southbound Interstate 95 exit 9 ramp and the intersection with East Main Street around 6:19 a.m. on March 23, 2022. A 26-year-old...
Waterbury Man, 28, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Driver Critical
A 28-year-old Connecticut was killed in a single-vehicle crash that left the driver in critical condition. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:15 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in Waterbury, in the area of 909 East Main St. When police responded to the report of a collision they...
News 12
Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday. It happened on Route 111 at the intersection of Technology Drive just after 4 p.m. Police say Xavier Miller was the only occupant in the Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek. When police arrived on scene, they...
Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway. Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.
NewsTimes
Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says
BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
Police Seek Witnesses Of Fiery 2-Vehicle I-91 Crash That Killed Driver In East Windsor
A driver was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on a highway in Connecticut. The crash happened in Hartford County on I-91 near Exit 44 in East Windsor at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police. A southbound 2017 Kenworth truck and another southbound vehicle...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-08-15@2:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene at Barnum and Boston Avenue for a crash with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
‘This is your new life’ — Bridgeport woman details recovery after losing leg in Route 8 crash
BRIDGEPORT — The last thing Jailisa Reyes remembers seeing was headlights. Driving back from celebrating mother’s birthday at her sister’s house in Naugatuck early on Aug. 29, 2021, Reyes was headed south on Route 8 when a Waterbury man driving a pickup truck the wrong way slammed into her car head-on near Exit 29 in Beacon Falls.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club
BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries
Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.
NBC New York
Person Struck by Train After Falling Onto Tracks at Conn. Train Station
A person was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Emergency officials said dispatchers received a report of someone who fell onto the tracks and was then struck by a train around 9:13 a.m. Authorities have not released details about...
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Register Citizen
Route 8 motorcycle crash in Shelton sends two to hospital, state police say
SHELTON — A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital Monday night, according to state police. Troopers were called to the crash at around 8:20 p.m. The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed between exits 12 and 13 while police investigate the...
Bridgeport shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport has left one man dead and two others with serious injuries. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday. A Bridgeport police officer witnessed the shooting and began pursuing the Chevrolet sedan from which the shots were fired. The driver of the fleeing vehicle […]
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. Updated: 19 hours ago. Bus companies are dealing...
