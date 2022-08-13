Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
Preseason Top 25: See how the area’s best high school football teams rank in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
Helmet shortage forces Collinwood to cancel Week 1 high school football game
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Collinwood will not play its first game of the high school football season Friday because it lacks enough helmets. Coach Greg Wheeler confirmed Sunday his team’s predicament, which forced the cancellation of the Railroaders’ Week 1 trip to Akron North. “It’s not anyone’s fault,”...
Marquee matchup headlines Thursday’s Game of the Week
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
Xzavion Curry, another rookie, is headed to Cleveland: Guardians takeaways
TORONTO -- Another rookie is headed for Cleveland to make his big league debut. Right-hander Xzavion Curry is being promoted from Class AAA Columbus to start against Detroit in the second game of Monday’s traditional doubleheader at Progressive Field. He will face right-hander Bryan Garcia. Cleveland drafted Curry in...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County
CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
Mayor Bibb declares Saturday Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
"Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day," Bibb said in an Instagram post. "We’re Cleveland till we die."
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Cleveland Scene
Ken Bagnis, Former Singer for Cleveland Rock Band Pretty Vacant, To Release New Novel
An accomplished musician and practicing psychotherapist, Ken Bagnis, who fronted the Cleveland band Pretty Vacant, has played in rock bands since his early youth. Now the director of treatment for the Anne Sippi Clinic, Bagnis treats people with histories of severe and persistent mental illness symptoms. Following up his critically...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Lightning strikes former Cavs player’s Westlake home
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
