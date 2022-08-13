ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

Preseason Top 25: See how the area's best high school football teams rank in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward and Chardon ended last season hoisting state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Their expectations remain high for another run at OHSAA football crowns, as do Avon and Archbishop Hoban — who met in a 31-24 thriller during last year’s Division II state semifinals — in what has become an annual meeting near Thanksgiving.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Guardians recall Mustard from Single-A Lake County

CLEVELAND — One week after optioning Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, the Cleveland Guardians are giving the condiment another chance. On Monday, the Guardians announced that they have recalled Mustard to the big league level, where he had previously lost his first 50 Hot Dog Races during the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show

CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...

